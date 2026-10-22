<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: Aasif Khan's Wife Reveals He Suffered Massive Heart Attack At 34

Panchayat actor Aasif Khan's wife, Zeba, has spoken out after his health scare became a topic of discussion on Bigg Boss 20.

Actor Aasif Khan, known for his role in Panchayat and currently a contestant on Bigg Boss 20, suffered a massive heart attack last year at the age of 34. His wife, Zeba, has now opened up about the difficult period, revealing that the actor spent 21 days in hospital. She also spoke about the abuse and threats their family has faced amid the controversy surrounding his health.

Zeba shared a statement explaining why she had decided to speak publicly about the incident. She said she had initially remained silent, hoping the matter would settle down, but the accusations directed at her husband and their family had made it difficult to stay quiet.

"I stayed silent, hoping time would heal the hurt and people would move on. But the accusations and negativity directed at my husband and our family have made it impossible to stay quiet any longer."

Confirming that Aasif had suffered a heart attack, she said she felt compelled to share his medical reports to establish what he had gone through.

"Having witnessed Aasif's pain firsthand, I feel I owe it to him and our family to share the truth. Yes, Aasif had a heart attack. A massive one. At just 34. It breaks my heart that I now have to share his medical reports just to prove what he went through was real. I never imagined something so personal would have to be made public for people to believe him."

Aasif Khan Feared Losing Work After Heart Attack

Zeba also explained why Aasif had initially described his condition as gastro-oesophageal reflux disease (GERD) rather than a heart attack. According to her, the actor was worried that disclosing a serious medical condition could affect his career and future projects.

"When Aasif initially said it was GERD and not a heart attack, it was out of fear. He worried that a serious health condition could cost him the projects he had worked hard for and close doors to future opportunities. In an industry where opportunities are uncertain, especially without backing, that fear was real."

Recalling the severity of his condition, Zeba spoke about the medical emergency and the emotional toll it took on her husband. She said Aasif had already lost his father to a heart attack when he was a child, making his own experience particularly frightening.

"I will never forget being told his main coronary artery was completely blocked, the ICU, the stent, or holding my husband as he cried, afraid of losing the future he had dreamed of. Aasif had already lost his father to a heart attack as a child. Surviving one himself brought back that heartbreak and the fear of leaving his own family behind."

Zeba Condemns Abuse And Threats Against Family

Zeba expressed pain over the way Aasif's health was being discussed, saying the situation had gone beyond criticism. She also alleged that the family had received death threats against the actor and rape threats.

"Seeing his health turned into a joke and his honesty questioned is deeply painful. This has gone beyond criticism. We have faced vile abuse, death threats against Aasif and rape threats against our family. Nothing can justify this."

Questioning the hostility surrounding a reality television show, she urged people to remember that contestants have lives and families outside the house.

"Bigg Boss is an entertainment reality show. When did entertainment become an excuse for cruelty? When did disagreements become a reason to threaten someone's life or target their family?"

She added that people could disagree with a contestant's actions without resorting to personal attacks or wishing harm upon them.

"Everyone is entitled to an opinion. But criticism is not cruelty, and disagreement should never become a reason to wish harm upon someone. This is bigger than Aasif. Every survivor and every family who has watched a loved one fight for their life deserves compassion, not ridicule."

Zeba ended her statement by appealing to people to show greater empathy towards reality show contestants and their families.

"Behind every contestant is a real person, a family and a life beyond the cameras. Please choose empathy. Please choose kindness. No disagreement should ever come at the cost of basic human decency."

What Happened Between Aasif Khan And Qazi Touqeer On Bigg Boss 20?

Zeba's statement comes after a heated argument between Aasif Khan and fellow contestant Qazi Touqeer during a nomination task on Bigg Boss 20.

During the exchange, Qazi made a remark about "Dil Ka Daura" (heart attack). Aasif took the comment personally and felt it was directed at him, escalating the disagreement between the two contestants.

Qazi later apologised and clarified that his remark was in response to Mahhi Vij previously calling him boring. The exchange brought Aasif's past health condition into the discussion, prompting renewed attention to the circumstances surrounding his hospitalisation.