Singer Palash Sen Questions Salman Khan's Rant Against Trolls: "He Was Part Of The Problem"

Euphoria frontman Palash Sen has questioned Salman Khan's rant against trolling and paid negative PR campaigns. The singer also accused Salman of being “part of the problem” when it came to negative PR campaigns.



Earlier, Salman Khan had called out online trolls during a Bigg Boss 20 episode. He slammed trolls who body-shamed women after pregnancy. While he did not name Katrina Kaif, Salman's remarks came amid the criticism she faced over her postpartum weight.



Palash Sen Questions Salman Khan



In a chat with Screen magazine, Palash said that today there is no way to know whether the criticism anyone received was genuine audience opinion or part of a paid campaign.



During the conversation, Palash called out Salman Khan for being part of the same PR culture that he was criticising.



“He's a part of starting this. Let's not forget that,” the singer said.



Palash highlighted that people in positions of power had contributed to the problem and added that he was not pointing fingers at anyone.



“Everybody in the film industry who has maintained their position for many many years, obviously has played with the PR guys, we all know it. One day, you can start saying things and sound like a saint,” Palash explained.



“Though it was very very brave of him (Salman) to say what he did. I am telling you he was part of the problem. We all know it,” he stated.



He also raised doubts whether Salman's comments on trolling were spontaneous.



“Even the fact that he did this on this show (Bigg Boss 20)…100 percent, we don't know whether this was scripted or it was really organic. It has become so difficult for all of us to figure out,” Palash said.



Palash Sen On Why He Does Not Live In Mumbai



The Euphoria singer said that he does not live in Mumbai for several reasons, including the fact that he does not know how to handle things like PR campaigns and be a part of camps.



Palash added that while he could have established himself in Mumbai after his 2002 movie Filhaal, he did not do so as he understood that nothing in the industry was real.



Also Read I Ramayana Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor's Mythological Drama Earns Over Rs 7 Crore