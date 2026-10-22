Mohini Dey Says She Carries Her Indian Roots Wherever She Goes: 'I Am A Bengali Girl'

Bass player and composer Mohini Dey says she may have a modern outlook, but her Indian roots remain an important part of her identity. Despite living in Los Angeles, the musician continues to enjoy traditional Bengali food at home.

In a conversation with Manogya Loiwal on the sidelines of the NDTV World Summit 2026, Mohini was asked what she carries with her from India wherever she travels in the world.

Responding to the question, the musician said, "My aura, because I am different and I am aware of it. I may look modern on the outside, but on the inside, I am Indian. I am a Bengali girl."

Mohini also spoke about her love for Bengali food, revealing that her eating habits have not changed despite living abroad.

"At home, I eat macher jhol, mutton kosha, rice and dal. I live in Los Angeles, but I still eat all these dishes at home," she said.

Mohini, 29, was accompanied by her mother at the event. She opened the summit with a song she had written as a child before taking the stage with her band to perform some of her popular tracks, including The Dey Way.

Speaking about her move to the US, the bassist said she wanted to explore opportunities beyond India after receiving advice from people around her.

"I moved to the US because people told me I need to explore the world. I have played with a lot of artists, such as AR Rahman and Salim-Suleiman. Now, I've been touring with my world tour for the past three years," she said.

She also made an appeal to audiences to continue backing independent artists. "Please continue to support independent musicians," she said.

Mohini Dey's Journey From Mumbai To The International Music Scene

Mohini's association with music began early in life. Her father, who worked as a session musician, started nurturing her interest in the instrument before she turned three. The family was struggling financially when she was born, but her father continued to encourage her musical abilities.

She received her first bass guitar at the age of nine and began performing when she was 11. Her talent caught the attention of Ranjit Barot, a friend of her father, who took her along on his band's tours. She also received mentorship from jazz musician Louis Banks.

Over the years, Mohini has worked with several prominent names across genres. Her collaborations include AR Rahman, Salim-Suleiman, Steve Vai, Marco Minnemann, Jordan Rudess of Dream Theater, Jason Richardson, Dewa Budjana, Zakir Hussain, Sivamani, Greg Howe and Willow Smith.

In August 2023, she released her self-titled debut album. She is also part of Gaan Bangla's Wind of Change and Coke Studio India, and has performed with AR Rahman. In 2024, she was invited to join Willow Smith's new band.

Mohini is also associated with MaMoGi, a band featuring her ex-husband, Mark Hartsuch, and drummer Gino Banks.

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