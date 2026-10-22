"I Am From The South Of India": Rashmika Mandanna On Being Trolled Over Her Accent

Rashmika Mandanna has spoken about being trolled for her South Indian accent in Hindi films. During her appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9 with her husband, Vijay Deverakonda, she said she did not want criticism to stop her from working in different film industries.

Rashmika said she has faced criticism for her performances, acting, language and accent since she started working in the film industry. "Ever since I started working in the film industry, you know, I've been criticised or trolled for one thing or the other, like either my performance, or the language, or the acting, or just the accent, or anything," she said.

The actress added that she never wanted to limit herself to one industry or one language. "I didn't want to just work in one industry. I wanted to work in them all. I didn't want to speak just one language. I wanted to speak all languages," she said.

Rashmika also responded to the criticism over her accent in films like Animal, Cocktail 2 and Chhaava. She said she did not have a problem with people pointing out her South Indian accent because she is from the region.

"I particularly didn't have an issue with that because they said I had a South Indian accent, but I am from the South of India. So I am going to have an accent. It's unreasonable to think otherwise," she said.

Rashmika said she started doing different kinds of films early in her career because she wanted to explore different characters and stories. "So very early on in my career, I started doing all kinds of films. So today, when I'm a part of a brilliant film like an Animal and a Girlfriend, it gives me great satisfaction as an actor," she said.

The actor added she gives her directors the option to choose another dubbing artist if they feel a different voice would suit the character better.

"But every film that I'm a part of, of course, I go and give this option to my directors, saying I'm not the one who's going to feel bad if you want to dub with someone else, you know?" she said.

However, Rashmika said none of her directors had chosen another dubbing artist so far. Instead, they wanted her to dub for her own characters.

"But none of my directors actually wanted to dub with someone else. They wanted me to dub for myself. So I was like, it was a pride for me because if I'm able to dub in all these languages by myself, that's a lot of hard work. But at the same time, if I could do it, there's nothing like that, you know," she said.

Koffee With Karan Season 9 streams on JioHotstar every Wednesday at 7 pm.

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