Provident Fund Services Launched On WhatsApp. How Employees Can Benefit

Union Labour & Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday rolled out EPFO services through WhatsApp.

Under the EPFO Services through WhatsApp, the EPF subscribers will be able to access their PF balance, latest five transactions and passbook information through EPFO's verified WhatsApp service, besides receiving personalised guidance and assistance in completing PMVBRY-related requirements, a labour ministry statement said.

This will make routine services accessible through a familiar mobile platform and reduce the need to visit EPFO offices. On the occasion of EPFO's 74th Foundation Day Celebration, the minister also launched automatic Settlement of Eligible Inoperative EPF Accounts.

Subscribers having Aadhaar-verified inoperative EPF accounts with balances up to Rs 1,000 will not be required to file individual claims.

The EPFO will initiate settlement automatically after prescribed identity and bank-account verification, facilitating transfer of eligible dues to rightful beneficiaries. Approximately one lakh accounts involving Rs 5 crore are expected to benefit..

Seven publications were released on the occasion, reflecting EPFO's commitment to knowledge creation, institutional learning, legal awareness and compassionate governance.

Speaking on the occasion, Mandaviya highlighted that over its 74-year journey, EPFO has emerged as a trusted institution for the workforce of the country. He noted that the trust reposed in the Organisation is reflected in the Rs 32 lakh crore corpus accumulated through contributions from more than 8 crore members, made possible by the dedication, hard work and commitment of the EPFO workforce.

The Union Minister urged officials to focus on worker-centric innovations across domains in the run-up to EPFO's 75th year, adapting, building resilience, and evolving processes in tandem with changing times.

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