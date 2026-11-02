Pro-Kannada Activists Enter IT Parks In Bengaluru, Demand Jobs For Locals

Pro-Kannada activists have begun visiting IT parks and private companies across Bengaluru, demanding greater access to employment opportunities for Kannadigas.

The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), led by state president TA Narayana Gowda, had announced a month-long statewide campaign starting on November 1, coinciding with Kannada Rajyotsava, to seek greater representation for local candidates in private establishments operating in Karnataka.

As part of the campaign, multiple teams of KRV activists have fanned out across Bengaluru and other parts of the state, visiting IT companies and submitting memorandums to their management, demanding fair employment opportunities for Kannadigas.

The campaign is underway despite Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's appeal to pro-Kannada organisations not to visit companies directly.

"I appeal to all organisations not to visit IT-BT companies directly or take matters into their own hands. Such issues must be resolved through dialogue and within the framework of the law. Our government remains firmly committed to protecting the rights and interests of Kannadigas," Shivakumar stated.

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However, KRV teams have continued their visits to private establishments, seeking responses from companies regarding allegations that qualified local candidates are not receiving adequate employment opportunities.

On Monday, several delegations visited IT establishments across Bengaluru. A team led by KRV state vice-president Abbigere Vinod visited Executive Centre India Limited at Safina Tower on Ali Asker Road and submitted a memorandum. Shivajinagar constituency president Syed Tanzeer, Pulakeshinagar unit president Mohammed Ali, and others were part of the delegation.

Another delegation led by KRV district unit president TA Dharmaraj Gowda visited Quality Evaluations on Magadi Road and submitted a memorandum.

Meanwhile, a team headed by KRV state vice-president Veerabhadra visited Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) at B. Narayanapura in K.R. Puram and handed over a memorandum. K.R. Puram constituency president Manjunath and other office-bearers were part of the delegation.

Earlier, a KRV delegation had also visited Bagmane Tech Park in C.V. Raman Nagar, where a representative of the tech park received the memorandum on behalf of the IT establishments. The delegation stated that the representative responded positively to its demands.

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Through the memorandum, the organisation has sought details of the total workforce in these companies and the proportion of employees from Karnataka. It has also sought recruitment data for the past three years, hiring criteria, and details of measures taken to provide opportunities to qualified local candidates.

The KRV has further demanded that companies address complaints of alleged discrimination in recruitment and expand skill development programs, training, and internship opportunities for Karnataka's youth.

The organisation maintains that companies operating in Karnataka and benefiting from the state's infrastructure, resources, and human capital must also respond to the employment aspirations of local people.

The KRV has stated that the campaign is intended to gather information and address complaints rather than target individual companies. It has indicated that the information and grievances collected during the month-long exercise will be taken up with the concerned companies and the state government.

With the campaign continuing despite the Chief Minister's appeal for restraint, the issue of local employment in Karnataka's IT sector has once again come into focus.