"Trailer" Vs "Can't Touch Me": Karnataka Sting Op Heat Reaches Union Minister Kumaraswamy

The sting operation controversy in Karnataka exploded on Sunday with the heat reaching the doors of Union Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy. The Union Minister on his part has accused the state government of attempting to frame him.

The Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh on Sunday said that the mobile phone allegedly used in the sting operation targeting former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was purchased in Delhi and handed over to a person named Prajwal Prasad at the official residence of Kumaraswamy in the national capital.

The handover of the phone was made on Prasad's instructions, the Commissioner said citing the statement made by Ritesh Pandey, an accused arrested in the case.

Pandey, a Delhi-based man, was arrested on October 24 in connection with uploading a video of the alleged sting operation on social media. He was the first person arrested in the case. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru Police apprehended him in Delhi and brought him to the city for questioning.

Two videos containing serious allegations against Siddaramaiah were uploaded on YouTube, reportedly in September.

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According to Singh, "On the instructions of Prajwal Prasad, Vinod Sharma and Ritesh Pandey purchased a mobile phone from a shop in Karol Bagh. They later handed the phone over to Prajwal Prasad at Kumaraswamy's official residence in Delhi."

Police claimed that all three worked at Kumaraswamy's office.

Asked whether Kumaraswamy had been issued a notice or whether his direct involvement in the alleged operation had been established, Singh said the probe was still underway and it was too early to draw any conclusions.

The Union Minister rejected the allegations, saying that neither the state government "nor its officers can touch him".

Kumaraswamy alleged that Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Home Minister Priyank Kharge had "conspired" to implicate him in the alleged sting operation targeting former CM Siddaramaiah, claiming that the investigation was being diverted to target the JD(S).

He alleged that the state government was attempting to create suspicion around him despite the accused having purportedly admitted to conducting the sting operation.

The minister of Heavy Industries and Steel also claimed that Shivakumar and Kharge were trying to shift the focus of the investigation towards him and his party.

"We are not afraid of this. Our party has the strength to face it," Kumaraswamy told reporters.

Read | Congress Expels Kripa Alva Over 'Sting Operation' Of Party Leaders In Karnataka

Meanwhile, state Home Minister Priyank Kharge said the investigation into the matter was progressing and that technical evidence and several significant leads had emerged. He said strict legal action would be taken against anyone found involved, irrespective of their influence or position.

Questioning the absence of certain individuals from the investigation, the minister said some people who had worked with Kumaraswamy and his close associates had not appeared before investigators.

"He should have asked them to cooperate with the investigation. Why is he not doing so," he asked.

Accusing Kumaraswamy of indulging in what he termed as "dirty politics" against AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Siddaramaiah, the minister said the investigation was far from over.

"This is just the trailer; the movie is yet to come," he remarked.

In October, Kumaraswamy had alleged that senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah was forced to step down as chief minister after Shivakumar threatened to release videos produced by sting operations.

Recently, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had also warned his Cabinet colleagues that some people may be out to get them through sting operations. The Opposition had demanded investigation into the CM's allegations.