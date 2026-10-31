Four-Year-Old Boy Dies After Stray Dog Attack in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

A four-year-old boy died after being attacked by a stray dog while playing on a road in the Dariyapur area of Karnataka's Kalaburagi city.

The victim has been identified as Manoj Poojari Jambaga, son of Sharanabasappa Poojari, a native of Jambaga village in Kalaburagi taluk.

Sharanabasappa, who works as a watchman in Kalaburagi, was living with his family in the Kotnoor locality.

The incident took place on a road near the Ganadevata Temple, where Manoj was playing when a stray dog attacked him, leaving him critically injured. He was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries despite medical intervention.

The incident has once again brought the issue of stray dog attacks into focus. Two other incidents involving young children have been reported recently.

Last month, a four-year-old girl, identified as Sanvi, was seriously injured after a pack of stray dogs attacked her while she was playing near her home in Meenahabal village in Sedam taluk.

The girl suffered deep wounds on her face, including injuries to her lip and cheek. She was rushed to the Sedam Government Hospital, where she received treatment and stitches.

Earlier this year, another four-year-old boy, identified as Gopal, was attacked by a stray dog while playing near his house in Maliyabad, in Raichur city. The attack left him with severe injuries to his scalp.

The repeated incidents have triggered concerns among residents over the stray dog population and the safety of children. Locals have urged the authorities to take immediate steps to address the problem and prevent further attacks.