Changed Jobs? Check These Provident Fund Details Before Your Savings Get Lost

The biggest mistake many salaried employees make after switching jobs is assuming that their Provident Fund (PF) savings automatically move to their new employer. The process has become simpler, but employees still need to check whether their previous PF balance and employment records have been carried forward correctly.

There is also a common source of confusion. Some professionals open the UMANG app to check their PF details and find two or more accounts listed under their names. They may wonder whether their savings have been split, whether their new employer has created a duplicate account, or whether they need to merge everything themselves.

The key distinction is between a Universal Account Number (UAN) and a PF Member ID. Having multiple Member IDs after changing jobs is normal. Having multiple UANs, however, can require corrective action.

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The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) simplified its PF transfer process in January 2025, removing the requirement for employer approval in most online transfer claims. The change was expected to allow about 94 per cent of transfer claims to be forwarded directly to EPFO without employer intervention.

Here is what employees need to know to keep their PF records in order when they move to a new job.

UAN vs PF Member ID: Why You May See Multiple Accounts

Think of the UAN as a permanent identification number for your retirement savings, while a Member ID is linked to a particular employment relationship.

When you join a company that contributes to EPFO, it may create a new PF Member ID for you. When you move to another company, another Member ID may be created. These IDs can be linked to the same UAN. This means seeing two Member IDs in UMANG does not automatically indicate an error. The important question is whether the old PF balance and your employment history have been properly accounted for.

EPFO's guidance says employees should declare their existing UAN to subsequent employers. They do not need a new UAN every time they change jobs. Sheersham Gupta, Director at Rupeezy, told NDTV that employees should not treat a job change as a fresh start for their retirement savings. They should use their existing UAN and check whether the previous employer's contributions have been transferred to the new Member ID.

Changed Jobs? Follow These Steps To Keep Your PF Records In Order

Share your existing UAN with your new employer: During onboarding, provide the 12-digit UAN linked to your previous employment. Check that the new PF account is linked to this number rather than a newly generated UAN.

During onboarding, provide the 12-digit UAN linked to your previous employment. Check that the new PF account is linked to this number rather than a newly generated UAN. Check whether your previous employer has updated your Date of Exit: The Date of Exit records when your employment ended. If it is missing or incorrect, your PF transfer may face difficulties. Check the details through the EPFO Member Portal. Eligible members can update their exit date themselves after leaving employment, subject to EPFO's conditions.

The Date of Exit records when your employment ended. If it is missing or incorrect, your PF transfer may face difficulties. Check the details through the EPFO Member Portal. Eligible members can update their exit date themselves after leaving employment, subject to EPFO's conditions. Check your PF passbook: Log in to the official EPFO passbook portal and review the accounts linked to your UAN. Check the contributions from your previous employer, the latest contributions from your new employer and any transfer entries. Do not assume that the balance has moved simply because the new account appears in the app.

Log in to the official EPFO passbook portal and review the accounts linked to your UAN. Check the contributions from your previous employer, the latest contributions from your new employer and any transfer entries. Do not assume that the balance has moved simply because the new account appears in the app. Track the transfer and act if needed: If the old balance has not been transferred, check the claim status and whether a transfer claim is required. EPFO's online transfer facility uses Form 13. Depending on the case, the transfer may be initiated automatically or require an online claim.

The process has become easier in recent years. In April 2025, EPFO further simplified the transfer system through a revamped Form 13 facility. Once the source EPFO office approves a transfer, the balance is meant to move to the member's current account without a separate approval at the destination office.

What If You See Two UANs Instead Of Two PF Accounts?

If two UANs have been allotted to the same employee, the person should inform the current employer and contact EPFO to get the records corrected. EPFO's employee information booklet advises members with multiple UANs to report both numbers so that the records can be verified and the previous UAN can be blocked where appropriate.

Employees should not try to solve this by simply opening another account or withdrawing their old PF balance. They should first check which UAN is active, which Member IDs are linked to each number and whether contributions have been credited under both. If the records do not match, they should seek correction through their employer or EPFO.

What If An Unknown PF Account Appears In Your Name?

An unfamiliar Member ID deserves closer attention, particularly if it relates to an employer you have never worked for. EPFO has provided a facility for members to delink erroneously linked or fraudulent Member IDs from their UAN. However, employees should verify the employment and contribution details before taking action.

If the account appears to be linked without your consent, raise the issue with EPFO through its official grievance mechanism. Do not share your UAN password, Aadhaar details or OTP with anyone claiming to help fix the account.

Why Is It Important To Transfer PF After Switching Jobs?

Leaving money in an old PF account can make it harder to keep track of retirement savings across different employers. Transferring the balance helps consolidate the money and maintain a clearer record of employment. It is also important to preserve service history. The Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) tracks eligible pensionable service, and the length of service can affect future pension benefits. Employees should therefore check both their PF balance and service records rather than focusing only on the amount shown in the app.

Gupta of Rupeezy advises employees to review their PF records regularly and ensure that past balances and service history are correctly consolidated. This can help avoid complications when making withdrawals or pension-related claims later.