Credit Card Debt, EMIs: Six Money Mistakes You Must Avoid In Your 30s

Your 30s can bring a bigger salary, but they can also bring bigger financial responsibilities. Rent, family expenses, home-loan EMIs and long-term savings start competing for a share of your income. Add credit-card bills, gadget purchases and holiday expenses, and managing money can become more complicated than it first appears.

Credit can help spread the cost of a planned purchase. But when multiple payments pile up, even a comfortable salary may leave little money for savings or emergencies. Missed payments and high outstanding balances can also affect your credit profile, making future borrowing more difficult. Bhargav Errangi, Founder of POP, a fintech and commerce platform, highlights six credit mistakes young professionals should avoid in their 30s to protect their financial health.

1. Paying Only The Minimum Due On Credit Cards

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Paying the minimum amount due can make a credit-card bill seem manageable. However, it does not mean the debt has been cleared. The unpaid balance can continue to attract interest, making purchases more expensive over time. For instance, someone who regularly pays only the minimum due may find that a substantial part of their subsequent payments goes towards interest rather than reducing the outstanding amount.

Depending on the card's terms, carrying a balance can also affect the interest-free period on new purchases. Errangi's advice is to avoid treating the minimum due as a regular repayment strategy. Paying the full statement balance by the due date can help borrowers avoid interest on ordinary purchases, subject to the card's terms. Paying only the minimum does not automatically damage a credit score. The bigger concerns are rising outstanding balances, accumulating interest and the possibility of struggling to repay the debt.

2. Missing EMIs Or Credit-Card Payments

A hectic work schedule can make repayment dates easy to forget. But a missed credit-card payment or loan EMI can have consequences beyond late-payment charges. Lenders may report repayment information to credit bureaus. Delayed payments can therefore hurt a borrower's credit profile and affect their ability to obtain a home loan, car loan or other credit in the future. POP advises borrowers to set payment reminders and consider automatic payments for regular bills. They should also ensure that their bank accounts have enough money to cover scheduled deductions.

Automatic payments need monitoring, too, as a failed transaction can still result in a missed payment. Errangi's platform also recommends checking credit reports regularly instead of waiting until a loan application is rejected. Borrowers should look for unfamiliar accounts, incorrect repayment entries and other discrepancies, and raise them with the lender and credit bureau concerned. Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited, or CIBIL, provides eligible individuals with one free credit report and score during each calendar year. Checking the report can help borrowers identify errors and monitor their credit history.

3. Treating Your Credit Limit As A Spending Budget

A credit-card limit is the maximum amount a lender allows a customer to borrow under the card's terms. It is not a recommendation to spend that much every month. One factor that can influence a credit score is credit utilisation, which measures the outstanding balance against the available credit limit. Consistently high utilisation may affect a borrower's score, even when payments are made on time. For example, if a person has a credit limit of Rs 1 lakh and an outstanding balance of Rs 30,000, their credit utilisation is 30 per cent.

CIBIL identifies keeping credit utilisation around or below 30 per cent as a healthy guideline. However, this is not a regulatory ceiling or a guarantee that a borrower will receive a particular credit score. Errangi's advice is to base spending on repayment capacity rather than the credit limit. Young professionals should account for rent, household expenses, existing EMIs and savings before deciding how much to charge to a credit card. A higher credit limit does not necessarily mean someone can afford to spend more.

4. Taking Multiple Loans For Lifestyle Upgrades

A new smartphone, a holiday and a vehicle upgrade may each appear affordable when viewed separately. The problem emerges when their instalments start arriving together. Consider a young professional paying Rs 3,000 a month for a gadget, Rs 5,000 towards a holiday purchase and another Rs 4,000 towards a credit-card EMI. The combined repayment is Rs 12,000 a month, before rent, household expenses and other financial commitments. This is why POP recommends looking at the total repayment burden instead of judging every purchase by its individual EMI.

Before taking another loan or opting for a deferred-payment facility, borrowers should add up their existing obligations and compare them with their dependable take-home income. Errangi's advice is to avoid making repayments dependent on an expected bonus or a future salary increase. Such income may not arrive when expected, while the repayment obligation remains. If another EMI leaves little room for savings or unexpected expenses, postponing the purchase may be a more sensible decision.

5. Choosing A Low EMI Without Checking The Total Cost

A low monthly instalment can make borrowing look affordable. But it may also mean paying for longer. For the same loan amount and interest rate, extending the repayment tenure generally reduces the EMI while increasing the total interest paid. Fees and other charges can add to the overall cost. For example, a borrower comparing two loan offers should look beyond the monthly instalment. The total amount repayable, annual percentage rate, applicable processing fees and repayment schedule can help reveal which option is more economical.

POP advises young professionals to examine these details before committing to a loan or instalment plan. A purchase that is needed for a short period should not turn into a long-running financial obligation simply because the EMI appears small. For eligible purchases, a Pay-in-3 facility such as POPchop, developed by POP in partnership with LazyPay, allows users to spread a purchase across three payments. Such options may help manage cash flow when the purchase is affordable and the repayment terms are suitable.

However, shorter repayment periods can mean larger instalments. Borrowers should check the charges, payment dates and their existing commitments before choosing a deferred-payment option. The convenience of splitting a payment should not become a reason to spend beyond one's means.

6. Becoming A Guarantor Or Co-Borrower Without Understanding The Risk

Helping a friend or relative secure a loan may seem like a gesture of trust. But agreeing to become a guarantor or co-borrower can create a financial obligation of your own. A guarantor may have to repay the loan if the original borrower defaults, depending on the terms of the guarantee and applicable law. A default on a guaranteed loan can also affect the guarantor's credit profile.

Co-borrowers, meanwhile, share repayment responsibilities according to their loan agreement. If repayments are missed, the consequences can affect their financial standing as well. POP advises borrowers to understand the amount, duration and extent of their liability before signing any loan-related document. They should consider whether they could afford the obligation if the other borrower became unable to pay.

Errangi's advice is particularly relevant to young professionals who may be planning to purchase a home or take another major loan in the coming years. An existing guarantee or co-borrowing commitment could affect their finances and borrowing plans. Trusting someone does not remove the need to understand the financial risk.

How Young Professionals Can Protect Their Credit Health

The central lesson is that credit should support a financial plan, not dictate it. Paying bills on time, keeping outstanding balances manageable and checking the total cost of borrowing can help young professionals avoid unnecessary financial pressure. POP's guidance also underlines the importance of reviewing credit reports and accounting for every repayment before taking on fresh debt.

Your 30s can be an important period for building long-term financial stability. Avoiding these six credit mistakes can help ensure that a higher salary translates into stronger savings and greater financial flexibility, rather than a growing pile of EMIs.