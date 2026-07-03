Provident Fund Contribution Cap At Rs 1,800: What It Means For Your Salary

EPF Scheme 2026: Millions of salaried employees could soon notice a subtle but significant change in their salary structure.

The Centre has notified the Employees' Provident Funds (EPF) Scheme, 2026, replacing the nearly seven-decade-old EPF Scheme of 1952. While the new framework largely retains the existing contribution rate and wage ceiling, it introduces one change that could directly affect both employees and employers.

From now on, mandatory EPF contributions will be capped at Rs 1,800 a month for employees earning above the statutory wage ceiling. Any contribution beyond that will happen only if both the employee and employer agree to it voluntarily.

The move is expected to increase flexibility in salary structuring, boost take-home pay for some employees and reduce mandatory provident fund liabilities for companies.

EPFO New Rule: What Exactly Has Changed?

The contribution rate itself has not changed.

Employees and employers will continue contributing 12 per cent each towards EPF. However, the mandatory contribution will now apply only on the statutory wage ceiling of Rs 15,000 a month.

This means the compulsory employee contribution works out to Rs 1,800 a month, with the employer making an equal contribution.

Until now, many companies voluntarily calculated PF on employees' actual basic salary, even when it was well above Rs 15,000. That often resulted in monthly PF deductions of Rs 5,000, Rs 10,000 or even more.

Under the new rules, such higher contributions will no longer be compulsory. They will require the consent of both employer and employee.

Why Does This Matter?

For years, employees in many large companies had little choice.

If their employer contributed PF on actual basic pay, employees also had to match that contribution. A higher basic salary automatically meant a bigger deduction from monthly pay.

That changes now.

An employee with a basic salary of Rs 60,000, for instance, may no longer have to contribute Rs 7,200 every month if both sides decide to stick to the statutory minimum. Instead, the mandatory contribution can be limited to Rs 1,800.

The immediate impact? Higher monthly take-home salary.

The trade-off? Lower retirement savings unless the employee voluntarily contributes more.

What Happens If You Want To Continue Higher PF Contributions?

The option remains open.

Employees who prefer building a larger retirement corpus can continue making higher contributions. Employers can also continue matching those contributions if both parties agree.

In other words, higher PF has not been abolished. It has simply become voluntary.

A Win For Companies Too

The new framework is expected to give employers greater flexibility in designing salary structures.

Companies that currently contribute PF on actual salaries will now have the option to limit their mandatory contribution to Rs 1,800 per employee every month, provided employees also agree to the revised structure.

For businesses with large workforces, this could significantly reduce recurring retirement benefit costs. Savings may either improve company margins or be redirected towards other employee benefits, depending on the organisation's compensation policy.

Should Employees Opt For Lower PF?

There is no one-size-fits-all answer.

Employees looking for higher monthly cash flow may welcome the additional take-home salary. Younger professionals paying EMIs or building emergency savings could find the extra liquidity useful.

However, financial planners have long viewed EPF as one of the safest retirement savings instruments because it offers government-backed security, tax advantages and relatively attractive interest rates.

Reducing PF contributions today could mean accumulating a smaller retirement corpus over the long run. The decision ultimately depends on an individual's financial goals, investment discipline and cash-flow needs.

Other changes under the EPF Scheme 2026

The notified scheme is not limited to contribution rules.

It also replaces the EPF Scheme, 1952 under the Code on Social Security, 2020, modernising the legal framework governing provident fund accounts. Among other reforms, EPFO has simplified withdrawal provisions by reducing multiple withdrawal categories into three broad classifications, while continuing its push towards greater digitalisation of services.