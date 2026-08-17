Amitabh Bachchan Leases 3 Floors In Mumbai To Nutrition Company For Rs 33 Lakh A Month

Amitabh Bachchan has leased three floors of a commercial building in Mumbai's Andheri West to nutrition company TruNativ F&B Private Limited for Rs 33 lakh a month.

The five-year lease for the three upper floors of the Signature building on Link Road in Oshiwara started on August 15, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey. The space has a combined carpet area of about 8,428 sq ft.

TruNativ will pay around Rs 392 per sq ft every month. The total rent over the five-year period is estimated at Rs 21.88 crore. The deal also includes exclusive parking rights for nine vehicles. TruNativ has paid Rs 1.98 crore as a security deposit, while the rent will increase by 5% every year.

In 2023, Bachchan leased four office units in the same Signature building to Warner Music Pvt. Ltd. for Rs 17.30 lakh a month. That lease began in March 2024 and included 12 parking spaces.

Bachchan owns luxury homes, apartments, office spaces and land parcels across Mumbai, Ayodhya, Alibaug and abroad.

His best-known property is Jalsa, the two-storey bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu. The house, where BigB lives with his family, is estimated to be worth around Rs 100 crore, according to Magicbricks. The sea-facing property is spread across more than 10,000 square feet and has become a landmark, with fans gathering outside it regularly.

The family also owns Janak, which is often used as an office, Vatsa, which has been leased to Citi Bank, and another bungalow behind Jalsa with a living area of around 8,000 square feet. Bachchan also owns two flats in Juhu, Magicbricks reported.

He also owns a flat in Gurgaon, while two residential properties in Mumbai's Borivali area, located in Oberoi Sky City, were bought for around Rs 7 crore.

Bachchan has also been investing in property outside Mumbai. In April 2024, BigB bought a land parcel in Alibaug, with the value reported at more than Rs 10 crore. In March this year, he bought a 2.67-acre land parcel in Ayodhya for Rs 35 crore from The House of Abhinandan Lodha. It was his third investment in Ayodhya with the developer.