Stock Market Today: A salary comes in, household expenses take their share, and whatever remains goes into savings. For many first-time investors, Rs 5,000 a month is a realistic starting point for building wealth.

But where should that money go in 2027? Equity mutual funds, debt funds or hybrid funds?

The answer may depend less on how much you invest and more on when you need the money. Charu Pahuja, CFPCM, Director and COO, Wise FinServ, says investors should first identify their financial goal and investment horizon before choosing a mutual fund. "If you are planning to invest Rs 5,000 every month for the next seven to ten years, I would prefer equity mutual funds," Pahuja says.

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For someone saving towards a car, a family function or another expense in the next couple of years, however, taking excessive market risk may not make sense.

Equity Mutual Funds: Better For Long-Term Goals?

Equity mutual funds invest in stocks of companies. Their returns depend on how these businesses perform and how their share prices move.

These funds can offer wealth creation opportunities over longer periods. But they can also experience sharp declines when markets fall. For first-time investors with a long investment horizon, Pahuja suggests considering diversified options such as flexi-cap funds or large-cap index funds.

Charu cautions against putting the entire monthly investment into small-cap or sectoral funds, which can be more volatile. A Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) allows investors to invest a fixed amount every month, irrespective of market movements.

When markets fall, the same investment buys more units. When markets rise, it buys fewer. This can help average the purchase cost over time, but it does not guarantee profits or prevent losses.

Debt Mutual Funds: When You Need Money Soon

Not every investment is meant to create wealth over a decade. If the goal is to accumulate money for an expense in one or two years, protecting the capital becomes more important than chasing higher returns.

Suitable liquid funds or short-duration debt funds may be considered, depending on the investment horizon and risk appetite.

Debt funds invest primarily in fixed-income instruments such as government securities and bonds. Their returns and risks differ depending on the securities they hold.

While suitable short-term debt funds may experience lower fluctuations than equity funds, they are not risk-free. Credit risk and interest rate movements can affect returns.

Charu says investors should match the debt fund's characteristics with the date on which they expect to withdraw the money.

Hybrid Mutual Funds: A Middle Ground?

For investors who want some exposure to equities but are uncomfortable with sharp market swings, hybrid mutual funds may offer an alternative.

These funds invest in both equity and debt. The allocation depends on the category. Balanced advantage funds, for instance, can adjust their equity exposure based on market conditions. This may help manage volatility, although returns are not guaranteed and losses remain possible.

Charu says hybrid funds could be considered by investors with a three-to-five-year investment horizon who want a mix of growth and relatively lower risk.

Rs 5,000 Monthly SIP: How Much Can You Make?

A monthly investment of Rs 5,000 may appear small. But over time, it can build a sizeable corpus. Illustrative SIP calculation, assuming a constant 12 per cent annual return. Actual returns will vary.

The numbers show why staying invested for longer can make a difference. Over ten years, an investor would contribute Rs 6 lakh. At the assumed return, the corpus could grow to approximately Rs 11.62 lakh.

However, this is only an illustration. Mutual funds do not offer fixed or assured returns. Actual outcomes depend on market performance, investment costs and other factors.

Should You Invest Rs 5,000 Every Month In 2027?

Pahuja says there is no universal answer. The investment should match the financial goal. Here is how she would approach the decision:

Money needed in one or two years: Consider suitable low-risk debt funds.

Consider suitable low-risk debt funds. Investment horizon of three to five years: Consider an appropriate hybrid fund, depending on risk appetite.

Consider an appropriate hybrid fund, depending on risk appetite. Investment horizon of seven years or longer: Diversified equity mutual funds could be considered for wealth creation.

She also advises beginners against spreading Rs 5,000 across five or six mutual funds. "One good diversified fund is enough to get started," says Charu. As income rises, investors can increase their SIP from Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 or Rs 7,000. This is commonly called a step-up SIP.

According to Charu, the bigger priority should be building an investment habit rather than waiting until one can invest a large amount. Starting early, investing regularly and staying disciplined through market corrections can matter more than the initial SIP amount.

{Disclaimer: Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Read all scheme-related documents carefully. NDTV does not advise investors to buy or sell any mutual fund or security.}