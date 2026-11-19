Bihar MLA Anant Singh, popularly known as 'Chhote Sarkar', is sparing no expense for his daughter's wedding next week.

A Helipad, right next to a highway, is being built across 25 acres at Makoma MLA's ancestral village of Ladma village in Bihar's Patna district ahead of the wedding on November 25.

A Bulldozer and a roller were seen flattening a stretch of land to build the helipad, videos from the site showed.

A separate ground spread over nearly 12 bighas is being prepared for a horse-racing competition. The winner of the competition will receive a Thar.

READ | Thar For Horse Race Winner At Bihar MLA Anant Singh's Daughter's Wedding

Shivangi Singh is set to marry Rishikesh Kumar, also known as Ankit, son of commandant Ranvijay Kumar, who belongs to Krishnanagar in Bihta, Patna.

Guests from various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, and Rajasthan, are expected to attend the wedding.

Singh, speaking to reporters, said that everyone was welcome to attend the wedding, even if they had not received an invitation card.

The helicopters of Raja Bhaiya and Brijbhushan Sharan Singh will land at this helipad, said sources.

Additionally, preparations are underway for the helicopter of BJP national leader Nitin Nabin to land at this helipad.

Actor Sonu Sood's helicopter will also land in Ladma. The actor shares a good relationship with Anant Singh.

The helicopter of UP-based businessman Vivek Rai is also set to land at this helipad.