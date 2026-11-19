Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Jitendra Singh Gangwar, a 1993-batch officer currently serving as Director General (DG) of the Vigilance Investigation Bureau, has been appointed chairman of the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC). The state Home Department issued a notification announcing his appointment on November 19.

According to the notification, Gangwar will hold the additional charge of BPSSC chairman alongside his existing responsibilities until further orders. He has been appointed under Section 3(1) of the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission Act, 2016.

Gangwar's appointment comes amid controversy surrounding alleged irregularities in the sub-inspector (Daroga) recruitment examination. His predecessor, retired IPS officer K S Dwivedi (1984 batch), has been relieved of the post of BPSSC chairman under Section 4 of the Act.

Dwivedi reportedly went on a 30-day leave of absence on September 15, citing family reasons. However, he did not return after the leave period ended, leaving the commission's chairman's post vacant.

The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) has also reportedly issued several notices in connection with the investigation into alleged irregularities in the Daroga recruitment examination. There has been speculation that the investigation and the notices may be among the reasons for Dwivedi's continued absence. However, there is no official confirmation of this.

Who Is Jitendra Singh Gangwar?

Jitendra Singh Gangwar is a 1993-batch IPS officer originally from Uttar Pradesh. He is scheduled to retire on July 31, 2027. Jitendra Singh Gangwar is a 1993-batch IPS officer originally from Uttar Pradesh. He is scheduled to retire on July 31, 2027. He is considered close to former chief minister Nitish Kumar and is also said to share a good working relationship with current Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

Gangwar has extensive policing experience and has served in several districts across Bihar and the erstwhile undivided state of Bihar, including Garhwa, Chatra, and Palamu in present-day Jharkhand, as well as Rohtas, Kaimur, Nalanda, Nawada, and Jehanabad in Bihar. His field experience includes handling law-and-order situations and tackling Naxalite activities.

In 2005, when the Nitish Kumar-led government reopened the investigation into the 1989 Bhagalpur riots, Gangwar was posted as the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Bhagalpur. He played an important role in the process of bringing those accused in the riots to justice.

He also handled law-and-order situations during periods of caste-related tension and violence in Nawada, Sheikhpura, and Nalanda. He served during periods of caste conflict involving Ashok Mahto and Rajo Singh and played a role in controlling violence.

Gangwar Honoured With President's Police Medal

During his long career in the police service, Gangwar has received recognition for his work. He was awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2010 and the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2019.