India's commerce education sector is undergoing a significant transformation amid changing industry requirements and evolving employment opportunities. Traditionally, students aspiring to pursue careers in finance opted for courses such as Chartered Accountancy (CA), Cost and Management Accountancy (CMA), Company Secretary (CS), and Bachelor of Commerce (BCom). However, with the rapid evolution of the job market and the exponential rise of artificial intelligence (AI), these conventional qualifications alone may no longer be sufficient to prepare students for emerging job roles.

According to Suresh Kalpathi, Chairman and Managing Director of Veranda Learning, three key factors are driving this transformation.

The first is the rise of artificial intelligence, which has significantly changed the nature of the finance profession.

Kalpathi said companies are increasingly using AI to handle routine tasks such as bookkeeping and are looking to hire professionals who can interpret data, analyse information, and think strategically.

The second factor is the growing global demand for finance professionals with specialised qualifications.

He said that qualifications such as the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), CMA (USA), and Certified Public Accountant (CPA) are enabling students to explore new opportunities with multinational companies and global capability centres (GCCs), many of which are expanding rapidly in India.

The third factor is the changing expectations of students.

Kalpathi said today's learners are increasingly focused on acquiring skills that will remain relevant to their future careers. This has led to a more integrated approach to commerce education, combining academic qualifications with industry-relevant certifications and practical training.

"A combination of academic qualifications and certifications is being sought by learners, and there is a desire for practical elements such as case studies, Excel, Tally, ERP tools, and placement support. The hybrid and online approach means quality coaching can be delivered outside of tier-1 cities," he said.

"For institutions, the challenge going forward will be to provide outcomes beyond enrolments. Those offering real employability skills through up-to-date content, mentoring, and industry connections will gain the learner's trust," he added.

Kalpathi further said India has all the necessary ingredients to emerge as a global leader in the finance industry. He added that with the right education ecosystem in place, Indian commerce graduates could take the lead in shaping the future of the global finance sector.