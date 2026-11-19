Two brothers from Bihar's Gaya district have overcome financial hardships to fulfil their dreams and make their parents proud. Their success is the result of years of hard work, perseverance, and their father's sacrifices to ensure they received a good education.

One brother, Sonu Raj, is set to become a doctor, while the other, Monu Raj, will pursue engineering. Both brothers studied at ALLEN Career Institute in Kota, Rajasthan, where they prepared for their respective entrance examinations.

Sonu Raj, son of Manoj Kumar, who works as a porter in the grain market in Gaya and also earns a commission by facilitating the sale of agricultural produce, and homemaker Reshmi Devi, scored 636 marks in NEET 2026 and qualified for admission to the Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences (CAPFIMS), Delhi.

His younger brother, Monu Raj, scored 93 percentile in JEE Main and secured admission to the Chemical Engineering programme at Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra, a government-funded technical institution. Both brothers stayed together in Kota for two years and prepared for their examinations at ALLEN.

Their father, Manoj Kumar, said, "Our hard work and sacrifices have finally borne fruit. Kota has once again proved that dreams come true through coaching and the right guidance. I am grateful to all the teachers and the people of Kota."

After securing admission to medical college, Sonu Raj said the brothers had worked hard and remained dedicated to fulfilling their parents' dreams.

"We worked hard and remained dedicated day and night to fulfil our parents' dreams. We are extremely happy with the success of both brothers. Our parents have done so much for us, and now it is our turn to give back. We want to do something for our family and society. The academic environment in Kota has played a major role in our success," he added.

ALLEN Founder Dr Naveen Maheshwari said, "Our objective is to help talented students achieve their goals. We extend whatever support we can to make this possible. When students come to Kota and ALLEN and achieve their ambitions, they become examples of social transformation and inspire other students to move forward and pursue their dreams."

Seeing Other Students Inspired Him To Dream Big

Monu said his father, Manoj Kumar, works as a porter in the paddy market and also facilitates the sale of farmers' produce on a commission basis. The family's financial condition was not strong, and his father had also worked as a daily wage labourer under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to support the household. His mother, Reshmi Devi, is a homemaker and has remained a constant source of strength for the family.

"I scored 96 per cent in Class 10 and 84.5 per cent in Class 12. Seeing several students from Gaya go to Kota to prepare for JEE and NEET and eventually become engineers and doctors inspired me to dream big. I gathered information from those students and decided to take admission at ALLEN in Kota," Monu said.

Parents Made Sacrifices to Fulfil Their Sons' Dreams

When Monu expressed his desire to move to Kota for further studies, arranging the money for his education and coaching became the biggest challenge for the family.

The family owned two small plots of agricultural land, which produced just enough food grains for their consumption. A portion of the produce was also sold to generate some income, which helped the family manage its daily expenses.

To fulfil his son's dream, Manoj Kumar sold one of the two plots of agricultural land he owned and sent Monu to Kota for coaching.

Battled Illness But Refused to Give Up

During his preparation, Monu faced several health challenges. After moving to Kota, he contracted typhoid, followed by jaundice. He also experienced episodes of an abnormally rapid heartbeat and suffered from a persistent fever for nearly three months.

Despite these health setbacks, Monu refused to give up. He continued attending classes regularly and remained focused on his preparation. His determination and perseverance eventually helped him overcome these challenges and achieve his goal.