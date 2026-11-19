The vice chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) and a Canada-based IOC activist have launched an internal revolt against IOC chairman Sam Pitroda over his recent praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the activist demanding his immediate removal from the post.

In a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the activist Devanshu Narang termed Pitroda's remarks praising the prime minister "shameful" and said many Congress members were shocked by his comments. He asked the party leadership to sack Pitroda as head of the overseas wing.

Separately, IOC vice chairman George Abraham wrote a detailed email to Pitroda objecting to his definition of PM Modi as a "warm, kind, loving and caring person at a personal level," warning that such glowing public tributes undercut the party's fight for secularism and minority rights abroad.

READ | 'Sam Bhai' Pitroda Gets Diwali Wish From His 'Gujarati Friend' PM Modi

"We are already struggling to communicate our concerns about secularism, democracy and minority rights to a diaspora in which Modi enjoys considerable support. When our own Chairman publicly praises his personal virtues in such glowing terms, the distinction between personal friendship and political endorsement may be lost on many people," Abraham wrote in the email to Pitroda.

While acknowledging Pitroda's cordial personal equation with PM Modi and the need for civility across political divides, Abraham pointed out the exercise of state power and its impact on vulnerable citizens could not be separated from a leader's character.

"Personal kindness is one thing. The exercise of political power and its consequences for millions of people is quite another. Even dictators have friends and can be charming and generous to those in their personal circles. But history judges leaders not by how warmly they treat their friends, but by how they treat the most vulnerable people under their authority," Abraham said.

Citing riots and conflicts including in Gujarat in the past and Manipur at present, the IOC vice chairman questioned how personal warmth could be reconciled with the displacement of tens of thousands of citizens.

"... It took him more than two years to make his first visit to Manipur after the violence began. Where was that warmth, kindness and compassion for those unfortunate victims?" Abraham said.

Abraham criticised what he called growing hostility towards religious minorities including the disruption of prayer meetings and the tightening of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) regulations. The proposed provisions seek to allow government authorities to take control of assets belonging to organisations whose registrations have lapsed, he wrote, raising concerns for Christian educational, healthcare and charitable institutions that have served the country for generations.

"Kindness cannot be measured only by how a leader treats his friends. It must also be measured by how he treats those who disagree with him, those who worship differently, and those who have little political power," Abraham added.

He said that for millions of Indians from minority communities, the experience under the current leadership "has been anything but warm, kind, loving or caring".

Despite the backlash within the Congress's overseas unit, Pitroda has been seen consistently accompanying Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during his ongoing visit to the US.

The controversy erupted last week after Pitroda referred to PM Modi as an "old friend" and a "very loving Gujarati friend" while questioning his political ideology. Recalling that he had visited PM Modi's home in Gujarat and had no personal issues with him, Pitroda's remarks prompted a warm public exchange of Diwali greetings in which the prime minister addressed him as "Sam bhai".

Following the exchange, Pitroda told NDTV that there was no contradiction between personal respect and political opposition, remarking at one stage that the prime minister "doesn't tap phones".

While Pitroda's bonhomie with the prime minister was lively, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in her recently released memoir said her interaction with PM Modi was limited to a formal namaste with little conversation or eye contact.

Pitroda had stepped down as IOC chairman during the Lok Sabha election campaign in May 2024 after his remarks comparing Indians in the east to Chinese, in the west to Arabs, in the north to Whites and in the south to Africans drew condemnation from the BJP and the Congress alike. He was reappointed to the post a month later.