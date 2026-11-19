Owners of BS-VI private cars and bikes up to six years old can now get Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates valid for three years. But the same benefit will not apply to an older car or a commercial vehicle. The Centre has revised the renewal schedule, giving newer, cleaner vehicles more time between emission tests while keeping tighter checks on older ones.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified the Central Motor Vehicles (Sixteenth Amendment) Rules, 2026, replacing the earlier provisions under Rule 115. The rules follow a draft released for public feedback in July and came into force on publication in the Official Gazette.

The new schedule depends on a vehicle's Bharat Stage (BS) emission standard, age and whether it is registered for private or commercial use.

The age is calculated from the date of first registration, not from when the current owner purchased the vehicle.

READ | Centre Revises PUC Rules, Extends Validity For Newer BS-VI Cars

Which Vehicles Get Longer PUC Validity?

For BS-VI non-transport vehicles, including privately registered cars and two-wheelers, a PUC certificate will be valid for three years if the vehicle is up to six years old.

Once the vehicle is more than six years old but not more than 10, the validity drops to one year. For vehicles over 10 years old, it is six months.

Commercial vehicles have a different schedule.

BS-VI transport vehicles, including taxis, buses and trucks, will get two-year certificates when they are up to six years old. Those older than six but not more than 10 years will need annual renewal, while vehicles over 10 years old will require a fresh certificate every six months.

For vehicles meeting older emission standards, the rules are stricter regardless of whether they are used privately or commercially.

BS-IV vehicles will need renewal every six months. For BS-I, BS-II and BS-III vehicles, the interval is just three months.

This means two cars of the same model could have different renewal schedules depending on when they were first registered. A privately registered BS-VI car and a similar vehicle registered as a taxi could also have different certificate validity periods.

What Happens To Existing PUC Certificates?

There is an important catch for motorists whose pollution certificates are already valid.

The new rules will not automatically extend certificates issued before the amendment came into force. The revised validity period will apply only when the existing certificate is renewed for the first time after the change.

For instance, if the PUC certificate on a four-year-old BS-VI private car expires next month, its owner must still renew it by that date. The renewed certificate can then carry the three-year validity applicable to that category, provided the vehicle meets the prescribed requirements.

Motorists should therefore not assume that the expiry date printed on their existing certificate has changed simply because the government has introduced longer validity periods.

Renewing PUC Early? Here's What Changes

The Centre has also introduced a provision for motorists who renew their pollution certificates shortly before expiry.

If a certificate is renewed within the 10 days preceding its expiry, the new certificate will take effect from the expiry date of the existing one.

This means renewing a few days early will not eat into the remaining validity of the current certificate.

However, if renewal takes place after the existing certificate has expired, the new one will become valid from the date of renewal. Any gap between the two dates will not be covered retrospectively.

The longer validity periods do not remove the requirement to carry a valid PUC certificate.

Under the amended rules, every vehicle must have a certificate issued or renewed by an agency authorised by the state government and produce it when asked by an authorised enforcement officer.

The changes come as authorities continue to tighten checks on vehicular pollution. Delhi, for example, has introduced stricter vehicle-entry restrictions during the winter season, with valid PUC certificates required even for BS-VI vehicles entering the capital.

The ministry said the age-based system is intended to reduce repeated testing for newer and cleaner vehicles while continuing regular emission checks on older ones.