The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has revised the validity of Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, linking renewal intervals to a vehicle's emission standard, age, and category. The new rules were notified earlier and came into force upon publication in the Official Gazette.

The change is part of the Central Motor Vehicles (Sixteenth Amendment) Rules, 2026, which amends Rule 115(7) of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. Until now, PUC validity was largely determined by a vehicle's Bharat Stage emission category, resulting in the same one-year certificate for both a new private BS-VI car and an older commercial BS-VI vehicle.

New BS-VI Rules

For private BS-VI vehicles, the biggest change applies to newer vehicles. Those up to six years old will now receive a PUC certificate valid for three years, instead of the earlier 12 months.

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Private BS-VI vehicles older than six years but up to 10 years will require annual renewal. Once a vehicle crosses 10 years, its PUC certificate will be valid for only six months.

Commercial BS-VI vehicles follow a separate schedule. Vehicles up to six years old will get a two-year certificate, while those between six and 10 years will need annual renewal. Commercial vehicles older than 10 years will require a PUC test every six months.

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Older Vehicles Face Shorter Intervals

The amendment standardises PUC validity for older emission categories across India. BS-I, BS-II and BS-III vehicles will now receive certificates valid for three months, irrespective of their age or whether they are private or commercial.

Earlier, the central rules generally allowed a six-month validity for these vehicles, although some states had shorter requirements. Delhi, for example, already mandated emission testing every three months for BS-I to BS-III vehicles.

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BS-IV vehicles will now have a uniform six-month PUC certificate validity across the country. The earlier central provision allowed 12 months, though certain states and parts of the National Capital Region had already imposed a six-month rule.

How Renewal Dates Work

The rules also clarify when a renewed certificate becomes valid. If an owner gets the vehicle tested within 10 days before the existing PUC certificate expires, the new certificate will take effect from the expiry date of the earlier one.

If the test is carried out on or after the expiry date, the renewed certificate will be valid from the date of the test. This means owners who renew after the deadline will not receive credit for the lapsed period.

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Existing Certificates Remain Valid

PUC certificates issued before the amendment came into force will remain valid until their original expiry dates. Owners do not need to obtain a fresh certificate immediately; the revised validity schedule will apply when an existing certificate is renewed for the first time under the new rules.