Karnataka 1st PUC Exam 2027 Schedule: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the schedule for the Karnataka 1st Pre-University Course (PUC) examinations 2027. According to the official schedule, examinations for students enrolled in the first year of pre-university education at institutions affiliated with the Karnataka board will be conducted from February 10 to February 23, 2027, in pen-and-paper mode.

Students can access the subject-wise schedule on the board's official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka 1st PUC Timetable 2027: Subject-Wise Exam Dates

According to the official schedule, the examinations will begin with Kannada and Arabic papers on February 10, followed by Hindi on February 11 and English on February 12.

Various language and vocational subject papers are scheduled for February 13. No examinations will be conducted on February 14 and February 21 due to holidays.

Here's the complete subject-wise examination schedule:

Exam date Subjects February 10 Kannada, Arabic February 11 Hindi February 12 English February 13 Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French, Hindustani Music, Electronics and Hardware, Apparels, Madeups and Home Furnishing, Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Beauty and Wellness February 14 Holiday February 15 Geography, Physics February 16 History, Computer Science February 17 Chemistry, Basic Mathematics February 18 Business Studies, Psychology, Education February 19 Sociology, Mathematics, Home Science February 20 Economics, Geology, Electronics February 21 Holiday February 22 Political Science, Statistics, Biology February 23 Optional Kannada, Logic, Accountancy Key Instructions For Students Students are advised to check the complete schedule and plan their preparation accordingly. For further updates related to examination timings and other instructions, students should regularly check the official KSEAB website. Candidates can download the timetable and save a copy for future reference, as the examination dates are important and no examination should be missed.