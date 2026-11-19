Grand Theft Auto VI may be one of the biggest entertainment releases ever, but its streets will still be filled with fictional cars rather than licensed Ferraris, Lamborghinis, or BMWs. Rockstar Games co-founder Jamie King has explained why the studio continues to avoid real-world car brands, and the answer is about more than money.

GTA VI has reportedly secured more than USD 1.5 billion in pre-orders, while GTA V earned USD 1 billion within its first three days on sale. On paper, Rockstar could afford licensing deals with major automakers. But the studio has long preferred to build its own automotive world inspired by real-world models, rather than use officially licensed cars.

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What Rockstar Games Co-founder Said

Speaking to Killazo in an interaction 4 years ago, Jamie King said that working with car manufacturers would be expensive and would require "a tremendous amount of effort and work" from both sides. Licensing is not simply a matter of paying a fee, it involves approvals, design restrictions, and ongoing collaboration.

Rockstar also wants to retain creative control. King said the company aims to make as much of its games original as possible and does not want to be "beholden" to outside brands. That independence has shaped the GTA series since its earliest days.

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The satirical tone matters too. GTA has always exaggerated American culture, advertising and consumerism. Real cars could complicate that approach, especially when those vehicles are used in robberies, high-speed chases and chaotic open-world mayhem.

Car Brands Are Cautious

Automakers are equally unlikely to rush into a GTA partnership. Brands spend enormous sums protecting their image, and a game built around crime is a difficult fit for companies trying to market family SUVs, safety technology or environmental credentials.

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A licensed Honda, for instance, could end up being driven through shootouts or used to mow down pedestrians. That is not the kind of association most manufacturers would want, regardless of the game's commercial success.

Fictional Cars Still Feel Familiar

Rockstar's solution has been to create cars that resemble real vehicles without copying them outright. GTA VI includes fictional interpretations of machines such as the Chevrolet Corvette, Lamborghini Huracan, and McLaren Senna, renamed in-game as the Coquette D10, Tempesta, and Emerus.

These cars give players the visual language of real performance machines while keeping Rockstar free to modify, damage, and parody them without answering to a manufacturer. The approach also avoids the level of accuracy expected in dedicated racing games such as Gran Turismo or Forza, where manufacturers often work closely with developers to recreate their cars precisely.