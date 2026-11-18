The Tata Sierra EV has earned a 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash tests, adding a strong safety credential to Tata Motors' upcoming electric mid-size SUV. The SUV scored 30.62 out of 32 in adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 in child occupant protection. Tata used the top-spec Empowered 75 kWh QWD variant for the crash tests, but the rating covers the listed PURE, PURE S, ADV and EMP trims across both RWD and AWD configurations.

Adult Occupant Protection

In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the Sierra EV offered good protection to the driver's and front passenger's head, chest, pelvis and thighs. Their tibias received an adequate rating, while the driver's feet were rated marginal.

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The SUV fared better in side impacts. In both the side movable deformable barrier and side pole tests, Bharat NCAP recorded good protection for all critical body regions of the driver and front passenger.

The tested Sierra EV weighed 2,412 kg and came with a two-row SUV body configuration. Standard safety equipment across the assessed variants includes Electronic Stability Control, side curtain airbags for head protection, pedestrian protection and seatbelt reminders.

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Child Safety Score

The Sierra EV also performed strongly in child occupant protection. It scored full marks for the rearward-facing 18-month-old and 3-year-old child dummies in both frontal and side-impact tests.

The SUV secured a perfect 12 out of 12 in the child restraint system installation assessment. It lost four points in the vehicle assessment category, bringing its overall child protection score to 45 out of 49.

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Tata Harrier EV: Powertrain

The Sierra EV is built on Tata's Acti.ev+ architecture, which it shares with the Harrier EV. It offers the options of 63 kWh and 75 kWh battery packs. Both come with a rear-mounted motor producing 315 Nm as standard. The 63 kWh version develops 238 hp, while the 75 kWh RWD variant makes 209 hp.

The larger battery also unlocks a dual-motor AWD layout, adding a 140hp front motor for a combined 504Nm. With Boost Mode engaged, Tata claims a 0-100 kmph time of 5.8 seconds for the AWD version.

Tata claims a MIDC range of 665km for the 75kWh RWD variants, 624km for the AWD version and 535km for the 63kWh models. With a 120kW DC fast charger, the company says the SUV can add up to 263km of range in 15 minutes, while a 20-80 percent charge takes around 26 minutes. AC charging takes 8.9 hours for the 63kWh battery and 10.5 hours for the 75kWh unit using a 7.2kW charger.