Crossing a toll plaza without valid vehicle insurance could soon get costlier. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has begun a pilot project that identifies uninsured vehicles at toll gates and alerts their owners through SMS.

The trial is currently underway at the Mundka toll plaza on Delhi's Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II). If the system works as intended, NHAI is considering rolling it out across other parts of the country.

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How The System Works

The setup matches a vehicle's registration details with insurance records available in the Vahan database, which is maintained by the National Informatics Centre (NIC). When a vehicle passes through the toll plaza, the system checks whether its insurance policy is still valid.

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If the records show that the policy has expired, the registered owner receives an SMS within minutes. The alert includes the vehicle registration number, the date and time it crossed the toll plaza, and the date on which the insurance lapsed. It also reminds the owner to renew the policy to avoid a penalty.

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Why Insurance Matters

Under the Motor Vehicles Act, every vehicle using public roads must carry valid third-party insurance. This cover protects against claims arising from injury, death, or property damage caused to another person in an accident.

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Driving without valid third-party insurance is punishable under the law. For a first offence, the fine is three times the vehicle's base premium or Rs 5,000, whichever is higher. For a second or subsequent offence, the penalty rises to five times the base premium or Rs 10,000, whichever is higher.

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For now, the pilot is limited to one toll plaza. NHAI has not announced a nationwide launch date, but the authority is expected to assess the trial before expanding the system.