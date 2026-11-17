Indian cricketer Shivam Dube has added a Mahindra XEV 9S electric SUV to his garage. The all-electric seven-seater was delivered in the Ruby Velvet colour, with the handover shared in a short video on Instagram by NBS International Mahindra. Recently, the electric SUV has become the choice of electric vehicles among celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Kabir Bedi, and others.

Shivam Dube Takes Mahindra XEV 9S' Delivery

The video shows Dube arriving at the showroom with his family members before taking delivery of the SUV. He can be seen inspecting the vehicle and unveiling it during the delivery ceremony.

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The XEV 9S is Mahindra's large electric SUV, built on the brand's INGLO platform. It is positioned as a family-oriented electric vehicle with a focus on space, technology and long-distance usability.

Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra offers the XEV 9S with three battery options: 59kWh, 70kWh and 79kWh. Depending on the configuration, output ranges from 170kW to 210kW, while torque is rated at 380Nm.

The 59kWh version is claimed to deliver up to 521km on a full charge, the 70kWh variant up to 600km, and the 79kWh model up to 679km under ARAI testing conditions. All three battery packs support DC fast charging between 140kW and 180kW.

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Mahindra XEV 9S: Design, Cabin

The XEV 9S carries a distinctly electric design language, with a blanked-off grille, sleek LED light bar, L-shaped DRLs and vertically stacked headlamps. Flush door handles, aerodynamic alloy wheels, roof rails and a shark-fin antenna complete the exterior.

Inside, the SUV offers a claimed 4,076 litres of total cabin space, along with a 527-litre boot and a 150-litre front storage compartment. The second row gets ventilated seats, recline and slide functions and a powered Boss Mode.

The cabin features three large 31.24cm displays, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon system with Dolby Atmos and 5G connectivity. Ambient lighting, wireless charging, smart climate control and the LiveYourMood interface add to the tech-focused experience.

READ | Mahindra XEV 9S Secures 5 Star Safety Rating In BNCAP Crash Tests

Mahindra XEV 9S: Safety

The XEV 9S comes with seven airbags, Level 2+ ADAS supported by multiple radars and cameras, driver drowsiness detection, a 360-degree monitoring system, and connected safety features.

The SUV has also secured a five-star rating in Bharat NCAP crash tests, scoring 31.15 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 for child occupant protection. The rating applies across the 59kWh, 70kWh and 79kWh battery options and both seating layouts. All of it comes at a starting price of Rs 20.65 lakh (ex-showroom).