Woman Credits Mahindra XUV300 For Saving Family, Including 7-Month-Old Baby, In Highway Crash

A woman has credited the safety and build quality of her Mahindra XUV300 for saving her family during a horrific road accident on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway. The family, which included their seven-month-old baby, escaped with minor injuries despite the severity of the crash. In a post on X, Roshni Swadia tagged Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra and recounted how their car was hit from behind at high speed. The impact caused the vehicle to spin twice before crashing into a roadside barrier.

"Sometimes, you don't realise the true value of a product until it protects your life. We recently met with a horrific accident on the Pune–Mumbai Expressway. Our Mahindra car was hit from behind at high speed, spun twice, and then crashed into the barrier," Swadia wrote.

Photographs shared alongside the post showed the extent of the damage. The left side of the vehicle appeared severely crushed, with both the front and rear sections badly damaged. "The impact was terrifying, especially with my seven-month-old baby and family inside the car. For a moment, we feared the worst," she added.

See the post here:

Swadia said she believed the car's solid construction and safety features played a crucial role in protecting her family, particularly her seven-month-old baby. She described the incident as a second chance at life and said the experience had made her realise the importance of vehicle safety.

"Thankfully, we walked away with only minor injuries. Seeing the condition of the car afterwards made us realise just how serious the accident had been—and how important the vehicle's build quality, structural strength and safety features were in protecting my family," she wrote further.

The accident took place around Diwali, making the family's survival particularly meaningful. Swadia also thanked Anand Mahindra and the Mahindra team for manufacturing vehicles that, she said, help protect families during life-threatening situations. Her post has since drawn attention on social media, with several users praising the vehicle's build quality and expressing relief that the family survived the crash.