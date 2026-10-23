Speeding Fortuner Rams Hyundai i10 In Telangana, Later Overturns, 2 Injured

Two people were injured after a speeding Toyota Fortuner rammed a Hyundai i10 from behind near Peerzadiguda in Medchal-Malkajgiri district in Telangana early Thursday morning.

The impact caused the i10 to overturn several times, while the Fortuner veered out of control and crashed into an electricity pole, which broke and fell onto the SUV.

The accident occurred at around 6.30 am on the Hyderabad-Warangal National Highway, near a petrol pump on the Uppal-Narapally elevated corridor.

The injured were identified as Sai Shiva, 30, and his wife, Meghana, 28. The couple were travelling from LB Nagar to Narsampet in Warangal district when the Fortuner struck their car from behind. Both were shifted to a private hospital in Chaitanyapuri for treatment. No deaths were reported.

The collision and the electricity pole falling onto the SUV were captured on CCTV cameras.

Police identified the Fortuner driver as Akun Sabharwal, an intermediate student, and took him into custody for questioning while a case was booked. Investigators suspect that he was driving under the influence of alcohol. He was also allegedly driving without a valid licence, while the vehicle bore a fake registration number plate.

Police also registered a case against the SUV's owner, identified as Mangilal, in connection with the alleged violations.

Recently the Hyderabad Traffic Police have intensified enforcement against vehicles allegedly using fake or unauthorised registration plates. In an eight-month enforcement drive, police have registered 100 criminal cases and seized 100 vehicles over number-plate violations.