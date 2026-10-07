3 Of Family Killed In Hit-And-Run Accident In Telangana

Three members of a family were killed and their daughter was injured, after an unidentified vehicle allegedly rammed their motorcycle from behind near Gollapalli in Chevella mandal of Telangana's Rangareddy district on Tuesday night.

The victims were identified as Kummari Madhu, 36, his wife Savithri, 30, and their son Dhanush.

The family, residents of Medipally village in Moinabad mandal, had travelled to Chanvelli to attend a family function. They were returning home when the accident occurred near Gollapalli.

According to preliminary reports, an unidentified vehicle struck the motorcycle from behind, causing the family to fall onto the road.

While Madhu, Savithri and Dhanush suffered fatal injuries and died at the spot, their daughter, Akshitha, survived the crash with injuries and was shifted to Chevella Government Hospital for treatment.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation to identify the vehicle involved in the suspected hit-and-run.

Further details, including the exact identity of the vehicle and its driver, are awaited as the investigation continues.

