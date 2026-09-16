On Camera, Noida Man Crossing Road Carrying His Birthday Cake Hit By Speeding Car

Amid an uproar over a hit-and-run in Gurugram, another similar case has surfaced in Greater Noida, where a man suffered multiple fractures after being rammed by a speeding car.

The incident, which occurred around 4 am on September 5, was caught on CCTV. The 14-second clip, which went viral this week, shows the victim, Himanshu Rai, crossing a road near the Ek Murti Chowk in Greater Noida West.

Moments later, he was struck by a speeding white-coloured Tata Punch and was flung into the air. He fell metres away from the crash site.

In a police complaint, his wife said that they had gone out to get a birthday cake for him.

He was crossing the road carrying the cake when he was hit, she said.

Rai, a resident of Noida, reportedly suffered fractures in his legs, arms, and spine and is said to be in the intensive care unit (ICU).

The accused was later arrested, and the car has been seized.

The incident comes amid a row over a hit-and-run on Gurugram's Golf Course Road on Sunday. A 33-year-old man had rammed his speeding car into a woman biker, knocking her off and sending her skidding down a road.

The dramatic hit-and-run was caught on an action camera mounted on 27-year-old Shivani Chauhan's Aprilia RS 457.

The accused, Kalyan Bainsla, 33, was arrested on Tuesday on charges of attempt to murder and stalking following a two-day search. His Maruti Suzuki Ciaz was also seized.

(With inputs from Narendra Thakur)