Noida Woman Alleges Rapido Delivery Partner Sent Her 'I Love You' Text, Dares Her To Complain

A Noida woman has alleged that a Rapido delivery partner sent her an inappropriate message and continued contacting her after she warned him that she would file a police complaint. Geetika Srivastava shared screenshots of the alleged exchange on LinkedIn, raising concerns about passenger privacy, women's safety and professional boundaries when using app-based services.

According to Srivastava, the delivery partner first messaged her asking how she was before sending an unsolicited "I love you" message. She immediately asked him not to contact her again and warned that she would approach the police if he continued. She wrote, "Vapas call ya msg kiya to police ko complaint karenge."

The rider, however, allegedly responded dismissively, telling her to go ahead and complain to Rapido. He responded, "Ha kardo. Jao. Rapido me kar do (Yes, go ahead. Make the complaint. Go and complain to Rapido)."

Sharing the screenshots, Srivastava questioned how a delivery partner had access to her personal contact details and criticised what she described as inappropriate behaviour. She also questioned Rapido's hiring and monitoring practices, asking what measures the company has in place to ensure the safety and privacy of its customers.

"Being a woman in this country is tough, but apparently now you can't even book a single Rapido parcel delivery without being harassed by their delivery guys. Look how confident he is, telling me to complain. Does that mean he suffers no consequences? What sort of riders have been employed by the company?" she wrote.

See the post here:

The post soon caught Rapido's attention, with the company responding to Srivastava and apologising for the alleged unpleasant experience. "We are sorry to learn about the unpleasant experience you faced during your Parcel Delivery ride. We understand your concern regarding the reported Captain's behavior, and we take such matters very seriously. Customer safety, dignity, and respect are our top priorities," the response read.

The incident has since triggered a wider discussion on LinkedIn, with several users sharing their own experiences with app-based services. Some users said that while an apology was welcome, such complaints should also lead to stronger action against delivery partners or drivers accused of inappropriate conduct.

One user wrote, "The brazenness here is terrifying. And the fact that Rapido has shared a cookie cutter response is alarming. Would love to know if they've shared any details of what action they've taken beyond lip service."

Another commented, "Strict action against both employer and employee is the only panacea.The employee should be charged with offences and employer should be fined heavily for not ensuring the privacy of its customers. In addition the action should ensure that the employer will have a hit on its public reputation and resultantly on its business."