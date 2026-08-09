Noida Woman Alleges PVR Staff Denied Entry Over Diabetes Emergency Kit, Cinema Chain Responds

A woman with Type 1 diabetes has alleged that she was stopped from entering a PVR INOX cinema in Noida because she was carrying an emergency kit needed to manage dangerously low blood sugar levels. Jyotsana Rangeen shared the incident on X, saying security staff objected to her carrying the kit despite her explaining that it was medically necessary. She also alleged that a manager told her that people with her condition should not come to watch movies.

She called for better training for cinema staff so that customers with medical conditions are not treated like they are carrying prohibited items. "The manager even said, "If you have this condition, you shouldn't come to watch a movie." This is discrimination. Your staff need urgent awareness training," she wrote.

See the post here:

Notably, the emergency kit she was carrying is used during episodes of hypoglycaemia, when blood sugar levels fall dangerously low. For people with Type 1 diabetes, having quick access to food, glucose or other emergency supplies can be medically important.

PVR Responds

The post drew widespread attention online, prompting a response from PVR. The cinema chain apologised for the experience and said it understood the importance of diabetes kits.

"We're truly sorry to hear about your experience. We understand how essential a Type 1 diabetes kit is and regret the inconvenience caused. This certainly does not reflect the experience we aim to provide," PVR wrote.

PVR INOX later clarified that medically necessary food, beverages and diabetes kits are permitted inside its cinemas. According to the company, the security staff member initially mistook the items for regular outside food before being informed of their medical purpose.

The company said the items were allowed once the duty manager was made aware of the situation. It also said it would reinforce the guidelines with its staff to prevent similar incidents and make visits easier for customers with medical needs.

Internet Reacts

The incident has sparked a wider discussion online about accessibility and the need for frontline staff to understand basic medical requirements. Several users criticised the alleged remarks by the manager and argued that employees should be better equipped to handle situations involving customers with health-related needs.

One user wrote, "Good that you posted ur experience and I am sure it will increase awareness and will help others."

Another said, "Obnoxious and insensitive behaviour by PVR, which mostly is the norm today. They are more interested in the restaurant and popcorn business rather than the actual movie experience. I wonder if the senior managers ever go abroad to watch a movie and learn."

A third added, "I'm sorry you have to go through this. I think education and awareness of medical conditions should be mandatory for all employees who directly interact with customers. Sadly compassion feels absent in our society."