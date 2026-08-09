Ghaziabad Cops Busy With Encounter, Thief Robs Shop 400 Metres Away

Armed with the knowledge that the Ghaziabad Police were busy in an encounter with two criminals, a thief stole phones worth Rs 6 lakh, Rs 20,000 in cash and other equipment from a mobile shop.

Haji Shami, a native of Mirzapur, ran a mobile shop in Haji Ilyas's market in Noor Masjid located at Mirzapur Chowk. He closed the mobile shop at 10 pm on Saturday and went home. When he returned the next day, he noticed that the locks of his shutter had been broken. When he entered, he found that a thief had stolen valuables from the shop.

Just four hundred meters away, the police had been involved in an encounter.

The thief could be seen in CCTV footage stealing phones and cash from the shop. His identity is unknown.

The police are investigating the case.

With inputs from Abhishek Sharma