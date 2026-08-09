Uttar Pradesh Government Orders Young Civil Service Officers To Visit Schools Monthly For Career Guidance

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed young IAS, IPS, and IFS officers to visit at least one intermediate-level school every month and interact directly with students. The initiative aims to provide practical career guidance. The interactions will focus on students' questions and real-life experiences rather than formal speeches. Officials will also share their experiences of public service and the challenges they faced during their careers. Every district will prepare a monthly calendar of school visits. District magistrates have been asked to ensure the programme is implemented.

Divisional commissioners will review the progress. The district inspectors of schools will coordinate with the participating officers and schools. A report on the previous month's visits will be sent to the Secondary Education Department by the fifth of every month.

Additional Chief Secretary, Secondary Education, Parth Sarathi Sen Sharma, has directed officials to closely monitor the programme.

The career guidance programme in Uttar Pradesh schools will cover preparation for major competitive exams, including UPSC, UPPSC, UPSSSC, NDA, JEE, NEET, and CUET. Students will also receive information about higher, technical, and vocational education.

Officers will discuss practical topics related to students' careers. Students can ask questions about different career paths and learn from the officers' personal experiences. The sessions will also cover employment, entrepreneurship, and start-up opportunities.

The initiative comes days after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to prepare an integrated youth policy for people aged 16 to 35 years.

The government is also considering expanding the Chief Minister Abhyudaya Coaching Scheme to universities and colleges. It plans to strengthen sports facilities, promote start-ups and incubation centres, and develop a digital platform for career guidance, scholarships, and job opportunities. Modern libraries, study centres, and reading spaces are also proposed to support students preparing for competitive exams.