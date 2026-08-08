UP Man Shoots Dog Over Barking, Leaves Neighbour Injured For Objecting

Upset with constant barking, a man shot dead a dog in an Aligarh village. When another man from the village objected, the accused allegedly shot at him, leaving him seriously injured.

The incident occurred in Bhojpur village, under the Harduaganj police station area of Aligarh. The accused shot the dog with his licensed revolver.

The man who was shot at for objecting to the dog's murder was admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

Upon receiving information about the shooting, Harduaganj police arrived at the scene and began investigating the incident.

The accused fled the scene, and the police are searching for him.

Investigation is underway.