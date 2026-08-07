UP Couple, Son Gets Life In Jail In 2021 Murder Case

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district has sentenced a couple and their son to life imprisonment for the murder of a man in 2021 and the attempted murder of his brother, a prosecution officer said on Friday.

Additional Sessions Judge Jagannath on Thursday convicted Prabhu Dayal Gupta, his wife Meena Devi and their son Sachin Gupta. The court also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on each of the three convicts on Thursday.

According to the prosecution, Dinesh Gupta was sitting outside his house in Khampar Bazaar on the evening of February 8, 2021, when the three accused, who are his relatives, allegedly attacked him with a spade and sticks over a long-running family dispute.

Hearing his cries for help, Dinesh's brother Kunj Bihari Gupta rushed to save him but he was also assaulted and seriously injured, the prosecution said. Dinesh later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Based on a complaint lodged by Kunj Bihari's wife Indrakala, police registered a case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 307 (attempt to murder), 302 (murder) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code. The police later filed a charge sheet after completing the investigation.

District Government Counsel Rajesh Kumar Shukla said the court found all three accused guilty after considering the evidence and arguments presented by both sides.

Apart from life imprisonment for the murder, the court sentenced the convicts to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment for attempt to murder and one year's rigorous imprisonment for offences related to causing hurt and intentional insult. All the sentences will run concurrently.

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