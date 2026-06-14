Vehicles Burnt, Stick Fight: Families Clash Over Marriage Refusal

A dispute arising out of a relationship of young couple escalated into a violent clash between two families in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, with vehicles being torched and around 16 people booked under serious charges, police said.

The incident occurred late Friday night in Majhauli, about 48 km from Jabalpur city.

According to the police on Saturday, a young man and a woman from the area had been in a relationship for some time.

However, the woman later refused to marry him, saying she would take a decision only with her family's consent.

Police said the woman's marriage was subsequently fixed elsewhere, which allegedly angered the young man. He is accused of sending photographs and messages related to the woman to the family with whom her marriage had been arranged, resulting in the alliance being called off.

The development triggered tensions between the two families.

Members of the Saraf and Tiwari families later met to resolve the issue, but the discussion failed to produce a settlement and instead deepened the dispute.

According to Majhauli police station In-charge Nehru Khadte, members of both families gathered at the market square in front of the police station late Friday night, where an argument soon turned violent.

"The dispute escalated into a clash and members of both groups attacked each other with sticks and clubs. During the violence, two vehicles parked nearby were set on fire," Khadte said.

The burning vehicles created panic in the area, drawing a large mob.

Police personnel rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, while the fire brigade extinguished the blaze.

Jabalpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Sampat Upadhyay, later briefing the press, said the dispute stemmed from differences between the two families over the relationship between the young man and woman.

"Counter-cases have been registered against both sides. Around 16 persons have been named as accused under charges, including rioting and other relevant provisions of law. The matter is under investigation,” the SP said.

He informed the situation was under control, though additional police personnel have been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure.

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