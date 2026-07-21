Telangana Student Killed After Speeding Car Crashes Into Apartment's Wall

A 22-year-old student, the son of Army personnel, was killed while two of his friends sustained minor injuries after the speeding car they were traveling in crashed into the boundary wall of an apartment and overturned at Telangana's Secunderabad in the early hours of Monday.

The man who died has been identified as Varun (22), a resident of the area and a student.

According to the police, Varun had gone to Sainikpuri to meet his friends on the evening of July 19, at around 7 pm. After spending several hours together, the trio started their return journey in the early hours of July 20.

Around 4 am, Varun was driving a Volkswagen Vento car, bearing registration number HP37D1736, when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle near Om Shree Signet Apartments in Yapral.

The CCTV footage that captured the crash shows a speeding car veering off the road, ramming into the boundary wall in front of a house, and overturning due to the impact.

Varun suffered severe head injuries in the accident, while his friends, identified as Ali and Arun, escaped with minor injuries. Residents and passersby rushed to the spot after hearing the loud crash and alerted the police and emergency services.

Police said that Varun's friends shifted him to a military hospital in another vehicle for emergency treatment. However, he died due to his injuries while being taken to the hospital and was declared dead on arrival.

The injured passengers received treatment for minor injuries and are stated to be out of danger.

Preliminary investigation suggests that speeding may have caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

However, the police are examining all possible angles, including the condition of the road and the circumstances leading to the crash.

The damaged vehicle has been seized for further examination.

A case has been registered at the Jawahar Nagar Police Station, and an investigation is underway.

Police officials said further details would emerge after the inquiry was completed and the statements of the injured occupants were recorded.