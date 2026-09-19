4 Dead After Car Crashes Into Culvert On Hyderabad-Bengaluru Highway

Four people died and one was seriously injured after a car in which they were travelling lost control and crashed into a culvert on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Highway.

The accident occurred when an Innova car, carrying a family, was travelling from their native village, Mettugadda Thanda, in Nawabpet mandal of Mahabubnagar district, towards Shamshabad in Ranga Reddy after attending a Ganesh immersion programme.

According to preliminary information, the vehicle lost control and crashed into a culvert near Jalan Iron Factory at Palamakula Mettugadda Thanda.

The impact was so severe that four people died on the spot. The driver sustained major injuries and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Those who died have been identified as Kethavath Limbya (54), Kethavath Jamuna (45), Katravath Mansingh (48) and Kethavath Vasram (45).

All four were residents of Mahabubnagar district.

The injured driver has been identified as Sabavath Ashok, who suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Police reached the accident site and began an investigation into the incident.

The bodies were shifted for post-mortem examination.

Police are also investigating the circumstances that caused the vehicle to lose control and crash into the culvert.