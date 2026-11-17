Bajaj appears to have pulled the Pulsar 180 from the Indian market for a second time, barely six months after reviving it. The motorcycle has disappeared from the company's official website, although Bajaj has not issued an official statement confirming the discontinuation.

The Pulsar 180 was brought back in April 2026 at Rs 1.22 lakh (ex-showroom), after being discontinued in 2022. Its return was seen as Bajaj's attempt to compete directly with the TVS Apache RTR 180 in the 180cc segment. The latest website update, however, has removed the Pulsar 180 from the 'Original' category. The Pulsar 125, 150 and 220F remain listed, making the 180's absence more conspicuous.

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Bajaj has a history of discontinuing models that fail to meet sales expectations. The N125 was pulled in June, and the Pulsar 180's removal so soon after its relaunch suggests that demand may not have matched the company's expectations.

That said, no official reason has been given. Bajaj has neither confirmed the discontinuation nor explained whether the model could return in the future.

Bajaj Pulsar 180

The current Pulsar 180 used a 178.6 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine producing 17 hp at 8,500 rpm and 15 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Power was sent through a five-speed gearbox.

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The motorcycle featured a 37mm telescopic fork at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking was handled by 280mm front and 230mm rear discs, with ABS, while 17-inch wheels carried 90/90 front and 120/80 rear tubeless tyres.

It also came with LED lighting and Bluetooth connectivity, features that were part of Bajaj's effort to modernise the classic Pulsar formula. The bike weighed 156kg, had 165mm of ground clearance and a 15-litre fuel tank.

Bajaj Pulsar 180 Rivals

At Rs 1.22 lakh, the Pulsar 180 was priced Rs 4,000 lower than the TVS Apache RTR 180. That positioning was intended to make it an accessible alternative for buyers looking for a traditional 180cc motorcycle rather than a fully faired or premium offering.

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The Apache RTR 180, however, has remained a more established player in the segment. The Pulsar 180's brief return suggests that price alone was not enough to sustain demand.