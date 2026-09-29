2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS125 Details Leaked Ahead Of Launch; Gets New LCD

Bajaj Auto appears to be planning to update its entry-level sporty commuter, the Pulsar NS125, with fresh colours and a new instrument cluster. Spotted at dealerships in near-production form, the 2026 NS125 follows recent updates to the NS400Z, NS200 and classic Pulsar 125, as the brand refreshes its 125 to 400cc lineup with improved displays and styling cues.

New Display And Colour Options

The most visible change on the updated NS125 is the replacement of the current negative LCD unit with a new full-colour LCD screen. This aligns the NS125 with lower variants of the updated Pulsar 125, 150 and N160, which already use similar clusters. Industry observers expect Bajaj to offer at least one higher variant equipped with the same 5-inch TFT display seen on the N160 SS, classic Pulsar 125/150 top variants, NS200 and NS400Z, bringing Google Maps mirroring and connected features to the NS family's upper trims.

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Alongside the display update, the NS125 is getting new colour schemes that bring it closer to the recently refreshed Pulsars. Spotted examples show black/red, black/neon green and black/grey combinations, replacing or supplementing older graphics. These updates are aimed at keeping the design language consistent across the NS and classic Pulsar ranges while appealing to younger, style-conscious buyers.

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Engine And Performance Unchanged

Mechanically, the NS125 is expected to remain largely unchanged. It will continue with the 124.45cc, air-cooled, four-stroke, SOHC four-valve engine, producing around 12 hp at 8,500 rpm and 11 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm, paired with a five-speed gearbox. This output keeps it slightly ahead of the updated classic Pulsar 125 and broadly competitive with the TVS Raider's 124.8cc engine.

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Given that the motorcycle has already reached dealerships, a formal launch and start of deliveries are likely imminent.

Pricing And Positioning

Currently, the Bajaj Pulsar NS125 starts at Rs 99,622 (ex-showroom), positioning it above the N125 (Rs 92,270) and the updated classic Pulsar 125 (around Rs 92,900). Any price increase due to the new LCD/TFT options could narrow the gap with more feature-rich 125cc rivals, making value-for-money a critical factor in its market reception.