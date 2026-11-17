Mini India has opened pre-launch bookings for the second-generation Cooper SE electric hatchback and the new Paul Smith Edition range. The models are scheduled to launch in India on November 27, with interested customers able to register through authorised Mini dealerships.

The Cooper SE is the all-electric version of Mini's compact hatchback, while the Paul Smith Edition will be available across three models: the Cooper S, Cooper Convertible and Cooper SE. Mini has not yet announced variant-wise specifications or a booking amount.

The Paul Smith Edition is a design-led package developed with British designer Paul Smith. It brings more than 20 exclusive exterior and interior elements to the three models, following the designer's "Classic with a twist" approach.

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Mini Cooper SE

Globally introduced in 2023, the second-generation Cooper SE gets a cleaner, sharper design than its predecessor. It uses a 54.2 kWh battery pack with a claimed WLTP range of 402km, a significant improvement over the earlier model's 32.6 kWh battery and 270 km WLTP range.

A front-mounted electric motor produces 218 hp and 330 Nm. Mini claims a 0-100 kmph time of 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 170 kmph. Charging options include up to 7.4kW AC charging, which takes 7.75 hours for a full charge, and 95 kW DC fast charging, which can replenish the battery from 10 to 80 percent in 30 minutes.

Mini Cooper Paul Smith Edition

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Inside, the Cooper SE features a 9.45-inch circular OLED infotainment touchscreen and a three-spoke steering wheel. The cabin combines fabric upholstery with physical controls on the centre console, retaining some of the tactile character that has long defined the Cooper.

Expected equipment includes dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, six airbags, a 360-degree camera and ADAS functions. Mini has not confirmed the India-specific feature list ahead of the launch.

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Mini Cooper Paul Smith Edition

The special edition will be offered in three exterior colours: Statement Grey, Inspired White and Midnight Black Metallic. Statement Grey draws from the original Austin Seven colour of 1959, while Inspired White references the Classic Mini Beige shade; Midnight Black Metallic continues from Mini's existing palette.

For the electric Cooper SE, the Paul Smith treatment is expected to include Midnight Black paint with a black roof, glossy and matte black stripes, though Mini has not detailed the India-specific exterior combinations.