Mini Cooper Convertible Stardust Edition Launched In India At Rs 62.90 Lakh

Mini has launched the Cooper Convertible Stardust Edition in India at Rs 62.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered as a completely built-up unit, the special edition is now available for booking exclusively through the Mini India website, with deliveries beginning today.

Special Edition Design

The Stardust Edition stands out immediately for its exclusive Sparkling Copper Grey metallic paint, paired with Vibrant Silver mirror caps and 18-inch JCW Rallye Spoke alloy wheels. The black electrically folding MINI Yours soft top adds to the car's distinct character and carries a woven Union Jack graphic, which gives the convertible a more personal and recognisable look.

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The roof is one of the car's more practical highlights as well. It opens in 18 seconds and closes in 15 seconds, and can be operated at speeds of up to 30 kmph. There is also a 40 cm sunroof mode for those moments when the full open-top experience is not required. With the roof down, luggage space stands at 160 litres, expanding to 215 litres when closed.

Cabin

Inside, the Mini Cooper Convertible Stardust Edition gets a circular high-resolution OLED display running MINI Operating System 9. The cabin also includes sports seats upholstered in recycled synthetic leather, known as Vescin, along with a head-up display and a Harman Kardon surround sound system.

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Engine And Performance

Power comes from a 2.0-litre TwinPower Turbo petrol engine that produces 204 hp and 300 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a 7-speed double-clutch Steptronic Sport transmission. MINI claims the convertible can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 240 km/h. For buyers looking at a compact luxury convertible, those numbers place the Stardust Edition firmly in the performance-oriented end of the segment.