Mini Countryman C Launched In India At Rs 47.50 Lakh

Mini India has launched the all-new Countryman C in the country at Rs 47.50 lakh (ex-showroom), bringing a locally produced petrol car to the brand's Indian line-up. The model is being positioned as a more practical yet familiar MINI, with the company highlighting its "Made in India" approach, go-kart driving feel, and a design language that aims to balance character with everyday usability.

Mini Countryman C: Design

The new Countryman C follows Mini's "Charismatic Simplicity" design philosophy, with a cleaner, more modern look. It gets a larger stance, more ground clearance, wider wheel arches, an octagonal front grille, and sharper LED headlamps and tail-lamps. The SUV also features flush door handles, no side scuttles, and a contrasting roof, giving it a distinct but restrained appearance. Mini has also added three selectable DRL signature modes, along with welcome and goodbye lighting animations.

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With all of this, the car gets British Racing Green, Smokey Green, Nanuq White, Slate Blue, and Chilli Red paint schemes.

Mini Countryman C: Interior

Inside, the Countryman C adopts a minimalistic cabin with a stronger focus on digital interaction. The centrepiece is a 240 mm circular OLED touchscreen that acts as the infotainment system, while the cockpit is split into upper and lower sections for a more upright feel.

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The car gets electronically adjustable JCW sports seats in Vescin Vintage Brown, a seat massage function for the driver, and rear seats that recline up to 25 degrees and slide up to 130 mm. The cabin also uses chrome-free and leather-free materials, along with recycled knitted fabric on the dashboard and door panels.

Mini Countryman C: Features

The Countryman C comes with MINI Operating System 9, voice control, MINI Intelligent Personal Assistant, digital Key Plus, Head-up Display, and a fisheye camera for capturing photos and videos inside the cabin.

It also offers the Harman Kardon HiFi sound system with 12 speakers, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, navigation, remote services, software updates, teleservices, in-car weather, and intelligent emergency call. The drive modes include Go-Kart Mode, Green Mode, and Vivid Mode, which add another layer of customisation.

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The list of features also includes cruise control, Parking Assistant Plus with 360-degree camera, Comfort Access, and a 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating.

Mini Countryman C: Powertrain

Power comes from the TwinPower Turbo petrol engine, which produces 156 hp and 240 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a 7-speed double clutch Steptronic Sport transmission. Mini says the setup is designed to deliver a mix of efficiency, comfort, and the brand's trademark driving feel.