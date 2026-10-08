Mini Cooper Oxford Limited Edition Pre-Bookings Open In India

Mini India has opened pre-bookings for the Cooper Oxford Edition, a limited-run variant of the hatchback that pays homage to the brand's hometown of Oxford, UK. Arriving in the 'S' guise, it carries the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine as the standard Cooper 3-door, but with a host of Union Jack-inspired design touches that set it apart.

Mini Cooper Oxford: Design

The Oxford Edition gets several elements inspired by the British flag. Buyers can choose between Indigo Sunset Blue or Chilli Red exterior shades, both accented with Union Jack-inspired stripes on the bonnet and tailgate. The ORVMs are finished in Glazed White, while the roof sports a Union Jack sticker. A 'flags' badge on the bootlid further distinguishes it from the standard model.

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Additional details include 18-inch dual-tone alloys with blue and red centre caps, Union Jack valve caps, and the signature circular LED headlamps and octagonal grille carried over from the standard Cooper S. LED tail-lamps with Union Jack signatures and Cooper S branding at the rear round out the exterior theme.

Mini Cooper Oxford: Interior

Inside, the Oxford Edition retains the standard Cooper's dashboard layout but adds grey and beige fabric trim. JCW Sport-spec seats in black upholstery provide a sporty feel, while Union Jack-inspired logos appear on the floor mats and steering wheel rim. 'Oxford' door sills in blue and red, a Union Jack-themed infotainment system and a matching key fob complete the interior treatment.

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Mini Cooper Oxford: Features, Safety

The Oxford Edition comes well-equipped with a 9.4-inch infotainment system supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a panoramic glass roof, Harman Kardon sound system, auto AC, wireless phone charger, heated steering wheel, powered front seats with memory and massage functions, on-board navigation, connected car tech and OTA updates. Safety features include Level 1 ADAS, dual airbags, front and rear parking sensors, a rear-view camera, TPMS and an auto-dimming IRVM.

Mini Cooper Oxford: Powertrain, Performance

Mechanically, the Oxford Edition mirrors the standard Cooper S, using a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder, direct-injection turbo-petrol engine producing 204 hp and 300 Nm. Mini claims a 0-100 kmph time of 6.6 seconds, with power sent to the front wheels via a 7-speed DCT gearbox. Claimed mileage stands at 16.82 kmpl.

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Pricing And Availability

Expect the Cooper Oxford Edition to be priced higher than the standard Cooper S, given its limited-run status. Mini had previously launched a GP Inspired Edition of the Cooper S, and the Oxford Edition follows a similar special-edition strategy.