'Father Will Take Care Of It': Kerala Teen After Killing 3 With Mini Cooper

"What are roads meant for? Driving, right?" a 19-year-old boy said after he allegedly crashed a speeding Mini Cooper into a two-wheeler, killing three people near Kochi's Nedumbassery airport. A video of the accident has since gone viral on social media.

The accident occurred at around 1:45 am on Sunday on the road leading to Cochin International Airport. According to the police FIR, the speeding Mini Cooper, allegedly driven by Suhail Sajeev, rammed a scooter carrying three young people from behind. The impact threw the riders onto the road, while the car reportedly dragged the scooter for nearly 100 metres before stopping.

According to the police, Suhail showed little remorse following the incident and asked, "What are roads meant for? Driving, right?"

He also allegedly told the police that his father would take care of the matter. These remarks, which have since surfaced in media reports, have triggered widespread anger over the accused's apparent lack of remorse.

Investigators found that the accused had allegedly consumed alcohol at multiple bars before the accident. Since the legal drinking age in Kerala is 23, serving alcohol to a 19-year-old is illegal.

The victims have been identified as Devika, 21, a native of Madakkimala in Wayanad; Gopika, 22, from Palakkad; and Ijaz, 21, from Mangaluru in Karnataka.

All three worked at a private firm in Kakkanad and were reportedly travelling towards the airport area for tea when tragedy struck.

Gopika and Devika died on the spot, while Ijaz was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

Amid the growing outrage, visuals have also emerged showing a group of youngsters allegedly assaulting Suhail while he was being taken for a medical examination.

Kerala Excise Minister M Liju has ordered action against bars that allegedly served alcohol to the 19-year-old before the crash.

The minister has directed the Excise Commissioner and the Ernakulam Joint Excise Commissioner to identify the establishments that served alcohol to the accused and immediately register cases against them.

The bodies have been shifted to a hospital and further investigation into the matter continues.

