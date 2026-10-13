Teen Had Drinks At Many Bars Before Mini Cooper Crash That Killed 3: Report

The 19-year-old had drinks at multiple bars before his Mini Cooper crashed, killing three people - two women and a man - near Kochi airport in the early hours of October 11, says the police remand report.

The alleged role of three other occupants of the luxury car and a possible street-racing angle is now under investigation, the report, accessed by NDTV, details.

In a significant revelation, police have alleged that the three passengers travelling with the accused driver, Suhail, a native of Kochi, knew he was intoxicated but not only failed to stop him from driving, they also encouraged him to drive faster.

According to the remand report, submitted before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-I in Angamaly, Suhail and one of his friends had consumed alcohol at several bars in Kochi city on the evening of October 10. The four occupants later visited the bar at the Marriott hotel in Nedumbassery, where three of them, including Suhail, allegedly consumed more alcohol.

Police have now invoked provisions relating to abetment and common intention against the other occupants of the vehicle. Their identities have not been disclosed in the remand report.

Crash At 1:45 AM

The accident occurred around 1:45 am on October 11 at Valeppuram, approximately 300 metres from the Athani airport signal junction.

According to police, the speeding black Mini Cooper, bearing registration number KL-07-CR-1001, rammed a scooter on the four-lane Athani-Airport road.

A view of the accident-involved scooter following a crash with a Mini Cooper in Nedumbassery in Kochi

Photo Credit: ANI

The scooter was carrying 20-year-old Iyas, a native of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, and his friends and co-workers Devika and Gopika.

All three sustained severe head and internal injuries and died.

Iyas and Devika were taken to CA Hospital in Desom, while Gopika was taken to Angamaly Taluk Hospital.

Police Probe Possible Racing Angle

In another significant development, the remand report reveals that investigators are examining whether the Mini Cooper was racing another vehicle at the time of the accident.

Police are also investigating whether Suhail had consumed narcotic substances in addition to alcohol. The report does not establish either drug consumption or racing, and both aspects remain under investigation.

The report further describes the accused as financially and socially influential, with police expressing concern that he could influence witnesses or destroy evidence if released.

Investigators have also seized an orange iPhone from Suhail as part of the investigation.

Significantly, police registered a case under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, dealing with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Sections relating to rash driving, abetment and common intention were subsequently added following findings about the alleged involvement of the other occupants.

Police have sought 14 days of judicial custody of Suhail, citing the seriousness of the offence, the possibility of evidence being destroyed and the need for further investigation.

The investigation is being led by Inspector Arun BK of Nedumbassery Airport police station.

The latest revelations shift the focus of the investigation beyond the driver to the alleged role of his three companions, the establishments where alcohol was consumed and the possibility that the fatal crash involved a high-speed race.

Apart from the remand report, first responders at the accident site also raised allegations about drugs usage by the youngsters in the car. Local sources confirm to NDTV that some equipments and accessories suggesting drugs were seen by them inside the vehicle after the crash.

Police is awaiting blood test result to confirm narcotic usage test as well.