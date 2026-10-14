Kerala Man Arrested For Arson Near Kochi Synagogue, Foreign Link Under Probe

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to a nursery near a Jewish synagogue in Kochi, with police now investigating suspected international terror links after recovering digital communications suggesting that attacks may have been carried out on instructions from unidentified handlers abroad.

The accused, identified as Eldo Paul, a resident of Ernakulam district, was arrested within hours of the incident following an investigation by Kochi City Police.

The incident took place around 2:30 am on Monday at Blossom Nursery, located opposite the Kadavumbhagam Synagogue in Ernakulam Market.

NDTV accessed the CCTV footage of the suspect setting the fire at the nursery. The visuals show the man recording the act as well.

According to police, the accused arrived in a blue Maruti Suzuki Ignis, poured petrol on the premises, set it on fire and recorded the incident on his mobile phone before fleeing.

What initially appeared to be an isolated arson incident has now developed into a potentially serious security investigation, with police examining possible links to an international network.

Suspected Foreign Handlers And Cryptocurrency Payments

The investigation took a significant turn after police examined the accused's mobile phone.

According to investigators, preliminary examination revealed communications with unidentified individuals suspected to have foreign connections and several online groups.

Police suspect that the accused was acting on instructions from an unidentified handler whom he referred to as his "Boss".

Investigators believe the alleged arrangement involved identifying targets, carrying out attacks, recording videos of the incidents and sending them to the handler in exchange for payment.

Police are also examining indications that payments may have been made through cryptocurrency.

Police are now investigating whether the accused was part of an organised international network or whether the communications were connected to a larger terror conspiracy.

However, the suspected foreign links, financial transactions and identities of the alleged handlers are yet to be independently established.

The investigation presented an initial challenge as CCTV cameras at several establishments in Ernakulam Market were switched off during the night.

Police examined available footage from surrounding areas and questioned approximately 150 people.

Although the registration number of the vehicle was not clearly visible in the footage, investigators used technical analysis and other leads to identify the blue Ignis allegedly used in the crime.

The investigation eventually led police to a rented house in Puthencruz, where Eldo Paul was arrested.

Police said the accused had attempted to hide inside the house after becoming aware of their presence.

Investigators have also uncovered a suspected connection between the accused and an earlier arson incident in Muvattupuzha.

Police reportedly recovered videos from his mobile phone that appeared to be linked to the earlier incident.

According to the investigating team, the accused admitted during questioning that he was involved in the Muvattupuzha case.

Police are now comparing evidence from both incidents to establish whether they were carried out as part of a coordinated operation.

Investigators also found suspicious communications allegedly related to drug transactions. The information has been shared with Ernakulam Rural Police for further investigation.

The central agencies are also examining information related to the case, according to Kochi City Police.

A detailed forensic examination of the accused's mobile phone and other digital devices is being undertaken to trace the origin of communications, identify possible handlers and verify suspected financial transactions.

A special investigation team has been constituted under Ernakulam Central Assistant Commissioner Sibi Tom, with Kochi City Deputy Commissioner of Police Arun K Pavithran supervising the investigation.

The investigation is being carried out by a team led by Ernakulam Central Police Inspector Aneesh Joy.

The Kerala State Police Chief and the Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, have commended the Kochi City Police team for the swift arrest and recovery of digital evidence.

Police have stressed that the suspected international terror connections remain under investigation and that the actual nature and extent of any wider conspiracy are yet to be established.