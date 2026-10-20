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Kerala Man Arrested For Sexually Harassing British Woman

The man allegedly misbehaved with the tourist and later tore her dress.

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Kerala Man Arrested For Sexually Harassing British Woman
The woman approached the police following which a case was registered and an investigation launched.
Thiruvananthapuram:

Police on Monday arrested a man for "sexually harassing" a British woman tourist here, officials said.

The arrested man was identified as Shahad, a resident of Odayam in Varkala.

According to police, the woman, who was staying in Varkala, went out to have food late on Sunday night.

While returning to her room at around 1.30 am on Monday, the accused allegedly approached and sexually harassed her, police said.

He allegedly misbehaved with the tourist and later tore her dress, they added.

The woman managed to seek refuge with a group of tourists, who intervened and stopped the accused.

The woman approached the police on Monday morning, following which a case was registered and an investigation launched.

Police identified the accused with the help of a video recorded by the tourist and arrested him.

A detailed investigation is underway. The accused will be produced before a court on Tuesday for remand, police said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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