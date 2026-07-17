Kerala Heroin Network's Dada' Arrested, Lived Luxury Life On Drug Money

A man police describe as one of the key links in a heroin trafficking network operating in Kerala has been arrested as part of the state's anti-drug ‘Operation Toofan', in a breakthrough that follows the biggest heroin seizure ever reported in Ernakulam district.

The accused, Shafiqul Islam (38), a native of Assam's Nagaon district, was arrested by a special investigation team led by Ernakulam Rural Police Chief K.S. Sudarshan. Police say he is known in drug trafficking circles as "Dada".

His arrest comes after police had earlier seized 609 grams of heroin worth several lakhs of rupees from three interstate migrant workers in Angamaly. Investigators say Shafiqul Islam emerged as a key supplier during the subsequent probe.

According to police, the accused had been living in Kerala for nearly a decade. He initially worked in plywood factories before taking up the scrap business, which investigators allege later became a cover for heroin trafficking.

Police say he led a lavish lifestyle, frequently travelling between Kochi and Assam by air. Investigators claim heroin purchased in Assam for around Rs 30,000 per packet was sold in Kerala for Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh. The drug was also allegedly repackaged into small bottles and sold for around Rs 1,000 per bottle.

Perumbavoor was allegedly his main area of operation. Police say he rented multiple houses in different parts of the district, deliberately choosing locations that would avoid attracting the attention of neighbours or law enforcement.

During a search of one such rented house at Poonjassery near Perumbavoor, police recovered hundreds of small bottles allegedly used for repackaging heroin.

Investigators also claim that bank accounts linked to the accused recorded transactions worth several lakhs of rupees under the guise of his scrap business.

Police further said the three men arrested earlier were part of a network that transported heroin from Assam to Kerala by car. The drugs were allegedly concealed inside secret compartments in the vehicle and packed inside soap boxes to avoid detection. The vehicle carried an Assam registration number.

Police have described the earlier seizure of 609 grams of heroin as the largest heroin haul ever recorded in Ernakulam district.

The investigation was carried out by a team led by Perumbavoor ASP Hardik Meena and Aluva DySP N. Babukkuttan, along with officers from Nedumbassery Police Station. Further investigation is underway.