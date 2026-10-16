Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam 2026: Revised Schedule Announced, Exams On October 17

Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam 2026: The Directorate of General Education, Kerala, has issued a revised schedule for the First-Year Higher Secondary Improvement and Supplementary Examination 2026. According to the official notification dated October 16, examinations scheduled for October 16 have been postponed and will now be conducted on October 17, 2026. The decision affects examinations across Kerala, the Gulf region, Lakshadweep and Mahe. The board has also announced revised timings for practical and non-practical examinations. Students appearing for the Plus One improvement and supplementary examinations should carefully check the updated schedule and follow the instructions issued by the department.

Click here: Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam 2026 Revised Schedule

Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam 2026: Revised Timings

Practical examinations: 2 PM to 4:15 PM.

2 PM to 4:15 PM. Non-practical examinations: 2 PM to 4:45 PM.

2 PM to 4:45 PM. Examination date: October 17, 2026.

Students should confirm the examination category applicable to their paper and reach their examination centres on time.

Kerala Plus One Exam 2026: Important Instructions

The notification states that the examinations originally scheduled for October 16 will be conducted on October 17 in the afternoon session. Other examinations scheduled for October 17 in the forenoon session will continue as planned. Students should note the following points:

Check the revised timetable before appearing for the examination.

Follow the examination timings specified for the respective paper.

Contact the school authorities for clarification regarding the revised schedule.

Monitor official announcements from the Directorate of General Education, Kerala, for further updates.

Students are advised to rely on official notifications only for accurate information about the Kerala Plus One 2026 examination schedule.